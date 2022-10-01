More from Air Force's 13-10 victory over Navy.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
David Cormier, sr., wide receiver
Cormier caught a 67-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game and went on to post career-highs with three catches and 120 yards. His yardage accounted for more than a third of Air Force’s offensive input.
Not only did Cormier put Air Force on the board first, but he added a 25-yard catch on the second possession – the longest gain on a drive that ended in a field goal.
“I think it was just the flow of the drive. Coach wanted to take a shot, so we did,” Cormier said of his long touchdown. “We really wanted to emphasize starting fast.”
Cormier, a senior, had not scored a touchdown prior to a scoring reception at Wyoming on Sept. 16, and he now has a touchdown in three consecutive games.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Outside noise for shorthanded Air Force
First, the shorthanded aspect of this was even worse than expected. DeAndre Hughes (tailback), Dane Kinamon (slot back) and Zac Larrier (quarterback/tailback) missed the game, as The Gazette reported. But so too did Cade Harris (slot back) and Kyle Patterson (tight end). That likely contributed to long stretches where the offense stalled. But as for the outside noise (the team was placed on a two-year probation by the NCAA on Thursday, though no post-season ban came with it), there was no evidence that it had an impact. In fact, the team showed, on the game-winning drive immediately after Navy tied the score, that it perhaps feeds off moments of adversity instead of suffers from them.
Could this be the beginning of the end?
It would be a shame if this proves to be Ken Niumatalolo’s final game against Air Force as Navy’s coach. The competitive nature of the game made it evident that the Midshipmen are still up to the task in service academy games – just as they were when Niumatalolo started his career 8-0 against Air Force and Army. But after a third consecutive loss to the Falcons, another year without the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and a game where the Midshipmen put up just 243 yards of offense, it’s going to grow harder for Navy to justify keeping a coach who has had three losing seasons in the past four and appears on the way to another.
Can Air Force’s defense continue its dominance?
Brian Knorr’s defense picked up right where previous coordinator John Rudzinski’s left off against Navy. The Midshipmen ran for just 114 yards on 36 carries, completed 11-of-20 passes for 129 yards, were 4-of-13 on third down and scored just one touchdown. The biggest question surrounded Air Force’s run defense, and that was answered as it held Navy to 3.2 yards per attempt and continually put them in long-yardage situations with eight running plays going for lost yardage. This was the fourth time in the past five meetings that the Midshipmen have failed to score more than one touchdown against Air Force.
BY THE NUMBERS
3.8
Average yards for Navy on third-down plays.
4
Air Force defenders who set career-highs in tackles – linebacker Alec Mock (13), outside linebacker Vince Sanford (10), outside linebacker Bo Richter (7) and defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood (4).
9
Tackles for loss for Air Force, throwing the Midshipmen back for 22 yards.
13
Times in the past 23 games between service academies – Air Force, Army and Navy – that the winning team has scored 21 points or fewer.
15
Yards for Air Force receiver Brandon Engel on his first-career catch.
20
Wins for Air Force in 27 meetings with Navy at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons lead the overall series 33-22.