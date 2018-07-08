Haley Williamson and Emily Hanenburg spent much of Sunday morning running side by side at Cheyenne Mountain State Park. For most of their 13.1 mile Summer Roundup Trail Run, it was a virtually perfect day for a long, long sprint. Bright sunshine. Crisp temperatures. And a massive crowd of competitors.
“I’m so thankful for her,” Hanenburg said. “She brings out the best in me.”
Williamson barely won the battle, finishing with a 1 hour, 47.22 minute chip time to edge Hanenburg’s 1:47.26 and win the women’s competition.
It was a battle of former Colorado Springs high school stars. Williamson, 23, started as center midfelder for Air Academy High’s 2012 4A state soccer champs, and Hanenburg, 30, ran cross country and track for The Classical Academy, where she now coaches. (She was later named Academic All-Big 12 as a runner for Colorado.) Williamson finished fourth at the June 10 Garden of the Gods 10M, and Hanenburg finished sixth.
Williamson did not run in competitions until her senior year at Azusa Pacific University, where she played soccer. She had run for years – and years – to stay in shape for the rigors of soccer, but stayed away from racing.
“I like this,” she told herself after her first race. “This is so fun.”
It wasn’t all fun on Sunday. A little over halfway through the race, when she had briefly broken loose from Hanenburg, Williamson caught her toe and fell into a “big branch.” She scuffed her right leg, drawing blood, but quickly regained her feet and her speed.
Her victory was a reward for the 60 miles a week she runs, mostly along the Santa Fe Trail through the Air Force Academy. She does not plan to compete in the Ascent/Marathon, the third leg of The Triple Crown. She’s taking a test on Monday in hopes of entering dental school.
In the men’s Roundup half-marathon, Azarya Weldemariam (1:22.34) edged Ben Payne (1:23.31) for the title. Both runners are from Colorado Springs. Weldemariam finished third at the Garden of the Gods 10M, and Payne finished fifth.
Weldemariam and Payne ran close for the first nine miles before Weldemariam broke into the lead and kept it. A few seconds after crossing the finish line, Payne found Weldemariam for a congratulatory fist bump.
“He’s a strong runner,” Payne said. “I thought I might catch him toward the end.”
“I’m happy,” said Weldemariam, 39. “It was a little bit hot, but good for running.”
Payne, 36, is a 2004 Air Force Academy grad who won Mountain West titles in the 10,000 meters. After five deployments and 1,200 combat hours, he’s settled into a more peaceful life as a pilot for Southwest Airlines.
Even while soaring through the skies, he sometimes thinks about running back home in Colorado Springs.
“When it’s nice weather, I’m wishing I was outside running instead of being stuck in the cockpit,” Payne said.