Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was miserably hungry in a literal sense.
“Every part of it sucks,” the Air Academy grad said. “I’ve been walking around New York and I just want to eat a slice of pizza.”
He finally feasted on Saturday night.
Cerrone made quick work of Alexander Hernandez, overcoming a few early right hands from the 26-year-old to finish him with a second-round TKO at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The 35-year-old Cerrone, rejuvenated in his career by his 6-month old son, boxed his way into the match early, then overwhelmed his kicks, knees, elbows and fists. The referee finally stepped in and stopped the fight when Hernandez went to the ground and Cerrone began raining punches on him.
Cerrone tolerated the weight loss to move down from welterweight to lightweight and said it was worth it.
“It feels good being back at 155,” Cerrone said. “The old man’s still got it. I wanted to let them know Cowboy’s back. When I left, I was ranked No. 2. Now, I come out and I’m in the blue corner. I haven’t walked out in the blue corner in years. I even told myself in the cage, ‘You’re in the blue corner. That’s so weird.’ I have to start it again and crawl my way through the fire.”
Cerrone is 35-11 overall and his 22 wins and finishes in the UFC is the most in promotion history.
It was the first loss for Hernandez since June 21, 2013.