Certainty is not a luxury afforded to Austin Dewing, but the Colorado Springs native is out to make the most of his opportunity to play professional soccer with the Switchbacks for as long as it lasts.
About a week ago, after months in limbo, Dewing and Tucker Bone, teammates at Air Force, signed professional contracts with the Switchbacks as members of the Air Force’s World Class Athlete Program. The program’s aim is to prepare athletes for the Olympics, which would figure to give the duo a couple of years to focus on sport, but that’s not definite.
“If something were to happen, the Air Force can recall me at any time,” Dewing said Friday.
After contracts were finalized last Thursday, the forwards were on a plane to Texas on Friday before both debuted as substitutes in a 3-0 loss at Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. Dewing could make his first professional appearance in front of family and friends at home when Colorado Springs hosts Real Monarchs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Weidner Field.
“Very excited,” the Air Academy and Air Force graduate said. “Looking to really make an impact here, so I’m excited to finally do it here in Colorado Springs. (I’m) focused in and ready to help in any way I can.”
Bone will not be available, as he’s at a wedding, but Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh is happy to have reinforcements up top after months of using the duo as practice players. Dewing and Bone figure to have ample opportunities to earn playing time as the Switchbacks’ attack has struggled to consistently produce goals.
“I kinda challenged the guys in the top 3 - Mike (Seth), Saeed (Robinson, Shane (Malcolm) - we gotta start scoring goals, but now we have some options,” Trittschuh said.
“We’ve got to be better in that department.”
Bone led the Falcons with 13 goals as a senior in the fall, while Dewing added 12 in the Falcons’ run to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Dewing’s ideal scenario goes something like: celebrate some professional goals with his usual backflip, impress the Olympic coaching staff, earn an invite to a team camp and eventually make the Olympic team.
“That’s what I’ve been striving for, to represent my country,” he said. “That’s really the ultimate dream for me as far as sports. It’s just making an impact where I am and slowly working up and getting noticed.’
While it seems like a big jump from the second tier of American professional soccer to international competition, Olympic soccer is a bit of a different game. Teams must be primarily constructed of players 23 years old or younger with three designated spots for older players. Additionally, clubs are not required to release their players for the Olympics like they would for a World Cup.
“You just never know,” Trittschuh said. “If they come in and start being the quality that we know they are and people take notice, it could happen.”
That, like much of Dewing’s future, is to be determined, but the Switchbacks coach has plans to use the Air Force products for as long as they're available.
"He’s going to be a big part of this team whether it’s coming off the bench or as a starter," Trittschuh said of Dewing. "We’ll see, but Tucker adds the same thing to this team. They’re both hungry to play, because they’ve been waiting for this to happen for three or four months now. They’re going to be an asset to the team."
What is more definite is that pilot training and a 10-year service commitment wait for Bone and Dewing at some point. In the meantime, Dewing's focus is enjoying an opportunity that was never certain until about 10 days ago.
“I’m used to it - prepared for any circumstance - but definitely happy and very excited to be here,” Dewing said.
“The Air Force allowing me to do this is a real blessing and something that is not expected of them. I’m very thankful.”