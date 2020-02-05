Air Force defenseman-turned-forward Joe Tyran is keen on challenging himself. Frank Serratore described him as a “heart and soul guy,” someone you want to spend time around.
“He gives you everything he’s got in every practice, every game, in the weight room,” the Falcons coach said. “Not the most talented guy out there, but substance to the hilt.”
The senior finds thrill in navigating the great outdoors.
“I don’t need a lot of friends, I don’t need a lot of popularity,” Tyran said. “Pretty simple guy.”
But the next few months, and the guy doing it all, sound far from simple.
Tyran had only played defense before arriving at Air Force. However, he played just four regular-season games at that position for the Falcons. He returned after missing his entire freshman season with a torn ACL to find a stacked blue line with little opportunity for him.
He went in on a forward line with classmates Pierce Pluemer and Erich Jaeger. He said no one, including himself, had any expectations.
“They just said, 'Go play your game and kind of see what happens,'” he said, and he’s been doing that ever since. He’s focused on supporting the puck and communicating with the defense he knows well.
Tyran is not a flashy player. He has yet to record a point this season. But at the coaches’ suggestion, the Illinois native has taken style inspiration from a player who won a Stanley Cup with his favorite team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Not defenseman-turned-forward Dustin Byfuglien — agitator Andrew Shaw.
“Always stirring up the pot. Always getting in someone’s grill,” Tyran described.
“I try to just have a spunk, have energy out there, and be an enforcer.”
As you’ll often find with enforcers, he’s no knuckleheaded brawler. He’s one of three Air Force hockey seniors headed to pilot training.
Where the avid outdoorsman wants to wind up next has a lot to do with proximity to national parks. He’s putting the 60 days of leave after graduation to extraordinary use.
Tyran and his friend from basic training, Will Finley, will hike Denali — “The Great One,” he whispers with reverence — the highest peak in America at 20,308 feet. They’re doing it in support of Climbing for Casualties, a subset of the nonprofit Special Forces Foundation, which helps to raise money for U.S. Army Special Forces and their families.
In June, they're set to fly to the Kahiltna Glacier on the southwest slope of the Alaska mountain and begin the long, treacherous climb.
Before that, even, there’s a capstone design project to see to for the mechanical engineering major with a structures focus. He redesigned the chassis for an open-wheel race car that is headed to compete at a Formula Society of Automotive Engineers event in Michigan in May.
Basically, there’s a lot going on, but that’s ideal. He describes himself as “passionate about a lot of things.”
“I just feel like there’s so many opportunities at this place,” Tyran said. “Why not take advantage of all of them?”
He’s even managed to do that on the hockey team, wearing several hats as the “strong-willed, fighting group” battles through an unenviable stretch. Injuries, a pair of suspensions and a removal have left the Falcons with the bare minimum of players to field a full roster.
With Pluemer potentially returning, giving the Falcons a needed healthy forward, the blue line could use a fail-safe. Tyran and Jaeger were on defense during Monday’s practice, trying to remember how it all goes.
“(Tyran) may wind up being a defenseman again,” Serratore said.
“When you go through things like we’ve just gone through right now, with the suspensions and the injuries and all that, you need to have some guys like that around. He’s going to give you what he’s got regardless of what the score is on the scoreboard, what the situation is in the locker room, it doesn’t matter. He’s going to do what he does.”
14er to 20,308. A pile of parts to a race car. Defense to offense ... to defense?
“I’m down,” Tyran said, before joking, “I don’t know if they’re going to ask me to play goalie or not, but I’ll be as ready as I can.”