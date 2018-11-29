Refreshed after a quick break, Colorado College hit the road in hopes of gaining some National Collegiate Hockey Conference traction at Omaha.
During the few days off for Thanksgiving, some of the players from the western United States made it home, but the seniors made it festive for the ones, like goaltender Alex Leclerc, who were far away.
“Everybody that stayed on campus, they all pitched in and we bought a couple turkeys and we had a big family meal,” Leclerc said.
The junior from Longueuil, Quebec — used to similar traditions, though a month earlier – could kick back and enjoy, as the captains had the cooking covered.
“They wanted to take charge of it, so I was all about it,” Leclerc said, saying he helped with cleanup.
Once the drumsticks were divvied up and the dishes done, practice began again in earnest. Colorado College now travels to take on the Mavericks (4-7-1, 2-2 NCHC), led by high-scoring seniors Mason Morelli (7 goals, 8 assists) and Fredrik Olofsson (6 goals, 9 assists), the younger brother of onetime Tiger Gustav Olofsson.
Senior Evan Weninger has gotten all but one start in goal, and owns a 4-6-1 record with an .887 save percentage.
In their last outing, the Tigers split with Miami, giving up an overtime power-play goal to the Redhawks on Saturday night and letting their first NCHC series sweep since December 2015 slip away.
The Tigers (5-6-1, 1-5 NCHC) need to start acquiring conference points as they sit tied for last place in the NCHC with North Dakota, which has a series in hand.
“It’s been a long two weeks for us , having the edge to play and not being able to,” Leclerc said. “But it’s all for the best, I think we’ll all be ready to go in there and play our best hockey.”