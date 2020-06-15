If a team puts its faith in goaltender David Fessenden, he’s all in.
That policy held true this spring under wild circumstances.
On Friday, May 22, the college hockey world was rocked by the news that University of Alabama Huntsville’s hockey team, as well as both tennis teams, would fold due to budget restraints worsened by COVID-19.
Colorado native Fessenden, who had just finished his freshman season, was suddenly without a hockey home. He said the team was caught off guard by the news.
“It’s crazy what happened to us,” he said. “That whole week is a blur to me.”
The next day, Calgary Flames goaltender Cam Talbot, who played for UAH, began drumming up support on Twitter. A GoFundMe and T-shirt campaigns were launched.
Patrick Kane and Springs native Brandon Carlo were among the NHL players and personalities credited with spreading the word. Donations from $10 to $25,000 rolled in.
“The stress of just waiting,” Fessenden said, was the worst part. He retweeted the Change.org petition but logged off social media.
By the university’s deadline of the next Friday, the team hit its fundraising goal of $500,000 via gifts from individual donors, which was matched by two separate gifts of $125,000 each, according to a school release. The total of $870,022 raised in four days — exceeding the goal by $120,000 — allows the Chargers to play the 2020-21 season. The philanthropic contribution is the largest athletic campaign contribution in UAH history.
In a release, athletic director Cade Smith referenced a new Hockey Advisory Board and the search for a “permanent conference home” that will carry the Chargers beyond the season.
“It’s kind of a blessing in disguise, I think, because it exposed UAH to some things it could get better at,” Fessenden said. “We’re going to take those steps necessary to make this organization great. I just hope it takes off. I really support UAH and I want it to flourish.”
Though it was a terrible week, Fessenden thinks the threat of losing the team galvanized the fans and alumni.
“UAH didn’t have the best support. It was struggling,” Fessenden said, adding that alumni may have been unaware. “It folded, it came back and now we have the most supporters we’ve ever had.
“With struggle comes greatness, I really think that.”
Fessenden, 22, calls Parker his hometown but moved around the Front Range frequently. He said he advanced through several organizations, including the Front Range Panthers, Colorado Thunderbirds, Colorado RoughRiders and Colorado Rampage. He played for the Pikes Peak Miners 16U in Colorado Springs from 2013-15.
“I grew up in the middle of the hockey hub, and it’s amazing to see how hockey’s developed,” Fessenden said. “Now there’s so many rinks and teams. It’s cool to see and I hope it gets better.”
After a recharging year at Cherry Creek High School, he left for juniors. A bit too early, in retrospect, but he ended up in the right place — with Bryan Erikson’s Northeast Generals during their first season in the North American Hockey League.
Erikson recalls the arrival of a “chubby,” hardworking, sincere kid who helped keep the locker room together as the program stumbled to just four wins in the first of Fessenden’s three seasons there.
Erikson said Fessenden transformed his now-6-foot-6 frame — still growing, and ready to stop — and helped the Generals to better results before aging out and heading to Alabama.
There he backed up junior Mark Sinclair and made seven appearances with four starts. His first career start was a 37-save effort at UMass-Lowell. Erikson watched every UAH game available, whether Fessenden played or not, so he can keep giving him honest analysis and advice.
“He knows I’m not going to tell him what he wants to hear,” Erikson said. “He’s willing to ask for help, which is kind of rare.
“He becomes very close to people because he opens his heart up.”
They talked a lot during the hellish week the Chargers were in limbo. When it looked like he might have to transfer, Erikson said Fessenden had a lot of interest from other schools. That will increase if the Chargers’ days turn out to be numbered and, as Erikson suspects, Fessenden gets a year of starting under his belt.
“Part of what he does is he’s a loyal kid and he decided to stick with (UAH),” Erikson said. “But it put him in a position that if this happens again, he’s a starter.”
The upheaval didn’t end with the GoFundMe. Coach Mike Corbett, who came to UAH after 10 years as an assistant at Air Force, stepped down after seven seasons. Several players opted to transfer, including leading scorer Josh Latta.
Assistant coach Lance West, who initially recruited Fessenden, is the acting head coach.
“He cares about this program tremendously,” Fessenden said. “He won’t leave this program, ever. I think this is his program and he’ll do a good job.”
“It really doesn’t matter what you have done at this point. It matters how much you care about this program and how much you’re willing to put toward it.”
Fessenden has shown a willingness to put everything toward the programs that take a chance on him.
Even if it’s a struggle. Even if the future is up in the air. All in.
“It sounds scary, but ... every time I’ve gone through one of these reality checks, I’ve come out better or to something really positive,” Fessenden said.
“At the end, I know there’s going to be something good. I just have to have faith in that.”