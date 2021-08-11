It’s been less than two weeks since Trevor Story sat in the San Diego visitors dugout, eyes focused straight ahead, as he described his emotions after the trade deadline passed and he was still in purple.
Story, like most of the baseball world, anticipated that he’d be off in a new city playing for a new club. Instead, here he was, still on the Rockies.
He received only a short call from interim general manager Bill Schmidt the day of the deadline, informing him he was still with the club but yielding no other information. So confused and needing time to digest, Story pulled himself out of the lineup the night of the deadline.
“Maybe I was expecting something that wasn’t so real,” Story said at the time.
Story, a man of few words, didn’t want to cause a public rift between him and the team. He’s seen how that’s played out for other players in the public's eye, including close friend Nolan Arenado.
He was ready to move on, he said. And Story, a testament to his words, hasn’t let that impact his performance. His numbers since that day have been his best of the season — he has a .416 batting average with 15 hits, including seven extra-base hits since July 31.
Story had two of the Rockies’ five hits Wednesday as they dropped their 42nd road game of the season to the Astros 5-1.
He has free agency to consider, and his performance from the first half of the season needs to improve if he’s going to find himself a big contract. But also, as he said in San Diego, he cares about his teammates. Trading him, he knows, would have helped his friends in the future. But in the meantime, he could support them on and off the field.
He won’t be here next season, and in his place they need to find a big bat to help them, especially on the road. CJ Cron, who is also a free agent, had one of those five hits Wednesday. He could also be gone this year, but has indicated that he would consider staying. But Cron is on only a minor league contract, and his numbers this season are some of the best of his career, which could earn him a bigger spot elsewhere if the Rockies aren’t willing to match.
Ryan McMahon and Connor Joe also found themselves on base. With Story out of the picture, McMahon will be the de facto leader of the infield next year. Joe, who has been on the rise, scored the only run in the first inning for the Rockies off an RBI single from Cron.
Antonio Senzatela trudged through six innings for the Rockies, giving up nine hits and three runs.