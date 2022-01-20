The Colorado Avalanche largely phoned it in and still got the win.
Two of the Los Angeles Kings’ gaffes wound up in the back of their own net and that, plus an empty-net goal, was the difference in a 4-1 Colorado victory on Thursday night.
Colorado’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel finished serving a high-sticking penalty as J.T. Compher offered up his left leg to keep the puck away from goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
“Trust me, in that box, I was praying. I was hoping that they don’t score on that,” Aube-Kubel said.
The puck went off Compher and straight to Logan O’Connor, who lobbed a pass toward the feet of Aube-Kubel at center ice. Aube-Kubel stayed within legal limits and went in, beating Jonathan Quick (23 saves) stick side to make it 3-1.
Kuemper made 40 saves and held up as the puck kept coming his direction for long stretches.
“We were not good through two periods, even just the simplest of tasks, plays, breakouts, regroups,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We were not moving the puck efficiently. We were beating it up. And to me, that’s a sign of fatigue.
“So to finish the game the way we did with the stretch that we’ve been on, we’ll take the two points. It is what it is. We needed our goaltender tonight again, just like last night in Anaheim. We got the job done.
“I’m pretty proud of our group, especially after the way they played in the third period after what was a pretty rough night for two periods.”
The Kings outshot the Avalanche 34-15 through 40 minutes but Colorado pressed harder in the final period of a back-to-back in Southern California. The Avalanche won both games.
Colorado struck first on the power play. Nathan MacKinnon settled down the puck near the blue line and threw it on net, getting a tip from Mikko Rantanen to make it 1-0.
Early in the second period, Mikhail Maltsev mucked it up along the boards and under some pressure, Kings forward Brendan Lemieux chucked the puck into prime scoring position. Kiefer Sherwood turned and fired to make it 2-0. It was Sherwood’s first goal as a member of the Avalanche.
Kings captain Anze Kopitar responded on a man advantage. Colorado’s Devon Toews added an empty-net goal.
Bednar had said Kuemper was pulled from his last start by concussion spotters. The goaltender didn’t miss time or a beat.
Kuemper described it as mostly whiplash.
“My neck was pretty sore, but I was able to get some good treatment,” he said.