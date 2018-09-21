There was much debate but the same result this offseason on the subject of overtime in college hockey.
In June, the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee approved a standardized overtime format that dictated all college hockey games would end after 5-on-5 overtime.
Colorado College forward Christiano Versich, who became something of a post-regulation hero for the Tigers during his freshman year, didn’t welcome the news. He’s been developing his shootout moves for 4-5 years now.
“I was very disappointed,” Versich said.
But about a month later, after receiving feedback, a proposal was approved that allows conferences to use one of two formats to award league standings points. One of them is the one the National Collegiate Hockey Conference has been using since 2015-16.
“We’re certainly excited,” NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton told the Star-Tribune. “It’s not only great for fans … but it’s also great for the student-athletes.’’
Overtime seems to sit well with fans, but even though they’ve been used in professional and international play for years, shootouts remain argument fodder. They even the playing field and, some say, are too much of a departure from the essence of hockey.
Versich came to the Tigers from the USHL, which has tweaked its post-regulation formula several times in the past few years to avoid the dreaded shootout as much as possible.
“I don’t know why there’s so much badmouthing going on with shootouts,” Versich said.
For now, NCHC teams have permission to continue staging them.
Just like last season, there will be five minutes of additional five-on-five play to see if the teams can settle their differences, then five minutes of three-on-three overtime followed by a shootout to determine who earns an extra point in the conference standings, all of which is sudden-death. As far as the rest of college hockey is concerned, however, the game ended in a tie after the first overtime, and the player statistics after that point don’t count.
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association follows the same guidelines, but Atlantic Hockey – including Air Force – Hockey East and Eastern College Athletic Conference games end after the first overtime.
There’s a case to be made for making the process more uniform. But as it stands, each league has some autonomy.
Versich said he likes the NCHC format. Three-on-three overtime suits his speed, and the shootout provides a chance to shine.
“I can see why they would probably want to keep it mostly the same,” Versich said. “It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to have it be different everywhere.
“But as somebody watching the game, when you shorten the rink … it makes it more interesting than just playing more 5-on-5.”
Now that he has the green light again, Versich may deviate from his favorite move that lifted the Tigers over Arizona State last season.
“Maybe I’ll mix it up this year,” he said.
Rule changes for 2018-19:
• Allowing the use of video review in situations where ejecting a player is being considered. Because such calls are critical and officials must currently make these determinations after viewing the play in real time, the Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Committee believes this change will be a positive.
• A redefining of slashing. The approved change states: “Any forceful or powerful chop with the stick on an opponent’s body, the opponent’s stick, or on or near the opponent’s hands that, in the judgment of the referee, is not an attempt to play the puck, should be penalized as slashing.”
• For a substitution to be legal, the player coming off the ice must be within 5 feet of the bench before the substitute may contact the ice.
• In overtime games, each team will have one timeout to use in overtime, regardless of whether a timeout was used during regulation play.
• The number of skaters allowed on each team will be increased to 19 (the current rule allows up to 18).
• A player who catches the puck must immediately place it on the ice for play to continue legally. If a player catches and conceals or throws the puck, a minor penalty shall be assessed.
• To reduce the number of video review situations, coaches must use a challenge to review goals scored where a potential high stick is involved or plays where the puck touches the netting out of play and leads to a goal.
