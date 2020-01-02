Air Force hockey hasn’t hit the ice since Dec. 7.
“I had to go in and familiarize myself with players,” coach Frank Serratore joked. “We’ve had a long break. Too long of a break. We’ll see if that’s good, we’ll see if that’s bad.
“Bottom line is we need to continue to get better as a team and become the team in February and March that nobody wants to see in the playoffs.”
Serratore later added that he “really, truly” believes they’ll be that team.
The past two seasons the Falcons returned after the holiday break and used the final weekend of the year for nonconference games. Next year, Serratore said, they’ll play in Arizona State’s tournament. But nothing came together for 2019 and the Falcons used the time to recover from injury and illness.
“Our big weekend is going to be when the NHL game is here,” Serratore said.
The Colorado Avalanche will host the L.A. Kings the weekend of Valentine’s Day at Falcon Stadium. That will be Air Force’s time to shine, whether or not they get to make use of the ice to play crosstown rival Colorado College. A month and a half out, no announcement has been made.
“We’re gonna be playing them. We don’t know where we’re going to be playing them,” Serratore said, adding that they know where they want to be playing them.
Before that, the Falcons (5-8-3, 5-4-3 Atlantic Hockey) can continue to climb out of the hole dug by an 0-7 start. They have six conference series next, starting with AIC and Army. Air Force secured points in eight of the nine games before the break.
Air Force had AIC’s number, but lost it. After a win streak that stretched to 10 games, the Falcons are 1-2-2 in their past five against the Yellow Jackets. AIC (8-9-1, 8-4-1 Atlantic Hockey) assumed Air Force’s role of NCAA Tournament spoiler last season, winning the conference tournament and then beating St. Cloud State in the first round, which the Falcons did the year prior.
Senior goaltender Zackarias Skog shut the Falcons out both times the teams met in 2018-19. The Yellow Jackets are bigger – top 20 in the country in both height and weight, according to College Hockey News – and on the upswing.
Air Force had only had a few days to prepare with their first practice coming Sunday, according to Serratore. It could be a rocky return after a month away.
But Air Force has been trending upward as well.
“We’ll be a little rusty, I’m sure, this weekend, but we should be…pretty fresh between the ears,” Serratore said.