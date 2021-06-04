After a 15-day layoff between games, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC return to action Saturday to host San Antonio FC at Weidner Field in a 6 p.m. kickoff.
“We’re basically on the back end of preseason here because we had those two two-week breaks,” said Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke. “We’ve only played three games. Most teams have played five or six. It’s not ideal, but we can’t talk about the schedule forever.
“This game actually kicks off the season, in my mind, because we have a game next weekend and we have a game the following Wednesday. The games start to come in a regular rhythm now, so it prevents this kind of start-stop nature that’s tough to train through mentally and physically.”
The same clubs met in the USL Championship season opener in the Lone Star State on May 1 with San Antonio (2 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws) scoring a 3-0 victory. All the goals were scored by Columbian forward Santiago Patiño.
The Switchbacks (1-2-0) have focused their energy on how to best neutralize Patiño and his teammates, who were very physical in the first encounter.
“He’s a big physical guy,” said Switchbacks defender Matt Mahoney of Patiño. “Our center backs know about it. Our defenders know about it. If we can contain him and win first second balls, I think we’ be alright.
“We didn’t match them with energy and intensity, which is kind of our identity. They have a couple of different things going on with red cards and injuries. We have prepared well. If we match their energy and intensity, our soccer will come out and we’ll get the win.”
San Antonio has 14 cards this season with two being red.
The Switchbacks have scored five goals as a team. Three have come off the foot of Hadji Barry (two against Sporting Kansas City II in a 4-0 Colorado Springs victory) and one each from the electrifying Michee Ngalina and Austin Dewing, who left the club to tend to his Air Force pilot duties after the May 21 loss at home to New Mexico United.
Barry is anxious to get into a regular flow of games.
“It’s not easy having so many days off,” Barry said. “We’re a group of players who want to play every week. But this is how the schedule is set up. The work doesn’t stop whether it’s three days, four days, 15 days. We have to come out here and give it our all and prepare for the games.”
Barry is optimistic about his team’s chances against San Antonio.
“We owe them,” he said. “We went out there in their home building and they gave it to us. We can’t wait for it.”
The Switchbacks hit the road next Saturday for a game at El Paso Locomotive FC. The team’s odd schedule will be a constant theme this season.
After the Switchbacks play a road game at Austin (Texas) Bold FC on June 22, they play only one road game over the next 39 days. Then, starting on July 31 with a road game at Loudoun United FC (Leesburg, Va.), the Switchbacks play just one home game over a 29-day period.
The schedule stays weird in August and September, with the team playing just two road games over a 48-day span, and then only one home game over the final 23 days of the season.