The losses are piling up - 10 of 12 and six straight - and goals that seemed achievable in November have slipped away.
Colorado College was thinking big after sweeping St. Cloud State on the road Nov. 15-16, even after losing a large senior class and a starting goaltender a year early.
“Now all of the sudden, you have to find a new identity,” coach Mike Haviland said. “I think we found it early, and then we lost it. We’ve got to find it back again.
“Right now it’s between our ears. It’s mental.”
In its last outing, Colorado College (8-15-1, 3-12-1 NCHC) held No. 2 North Dakota to the fewest goals in a home game all season in a 1-0 loss on Friday before being dismantled 8-1 the next night.
The Tigers are pointing at the fact that most teams in the conference have gone through a rough patch to some extent - including the Huskies, who have won four of six, with a sweep of then-No. 8 Minnesota Duluth.
This weekend Colorado College gets another crack at resurgent, if inconsistent, St. Cloud State (10-12-4, 7-9-0). That CC sweep was part of four straight losses to start conference play. The Huskies have gone .500 since and sit fifth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
“I think they found out that they weren’t the same team they were last year,” Haviland said. “They had to play maybe a different game. They’re playing a really structured game right now.”
Adaptation is something the Tigers have talked about as well. They continue to look for motivation that will get them back to that mid-November mentality ahead of this mid-November rematch.
“A bunch of teams in our conference have gone through these tough stretches,” sophomore defenseman Jackson Ross said. “It’s all the cliche stuff that people say, but it really goes a long way - sticking to details and really putting in that extra 1%.”
Note
Colorado College hockey will unveil a new logo Friday night against St. Cloud State.
According to a team release, "Throughout the day, several events will be held to show the updated logos around the El Pomar Sports Center and elsewhere on CC's campus. It has been three decades since the current tiger shield logo was designed."