The basketball brilliance of Nikola Jokic has never been more obvious than this season, and his next assist is sharing the secrets to his success with his teammates.
Through 29 games, the Nuggets’ center is averaging 27.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. All but the blocks would be career highs.
The reward for those numbers came Thursday when Jokic was named the franchise’s first All-Star Game starter since Carmelo Anthony in 2011. He also joined Alex English and David Thompson as the only players to represent the Nuggets in three consecutive All-Star Games.
“He’s having a great year,” Denver coach Michael Malone said before Friday’s win over Cleveland. “You know how humble (he is) and how much he doesn’t like the attention. So he feels uncomfortable with that, but it’s just a recognition of the great first half of the season by Nikola Jokic.”
But the brilliance — the ability to make passes others couldn’t imagine, the deftest of touches around the rim and the series of feints and fakes that allow him to get past more explosive defenders — isn’t entirely explained by the box score. It comes from a professional career that started nearly 10 years ago in the Serbian League and a game that’s been fine-tuned beyond modest expectations that accompanied the 26-year-old, as of Friday, to the NBA in 2015.
Jokic was drafted by the Nuggets with the 41st pick in the 2014 draft, a handful of picks after the likes of Cleanthony Early, Jarnell Stokes, Johnny O’Bryant III and DeAndre Daniels.
“That first summer league in Las Vegas — I’ve said this many times, but it’s so true — not one time did myself or anyone else in the organization, and I’m sure across the NBA, did anyone say ‘Man, that’s a future MVP candidate right there,’” Malone remembered. “There’s no way.”
Roughly a year later, some 30 pounds lighter and with an all-rookie first-team selection to his name, Jokic showed the Nuggets how different he is from most players. There were the no-look passes — to Kenneth Faried and Danilo Gallinari back then — and the one-legged, high-arching jumpers, a move that’s since been dubbed “The Sombor Shuffle,” but there was also the rare NBA feat of asking for a demotion.
“That second season when he was starting with (Jusuf) Nurkic, and I’ll never forget, he came to my office like with tears in his eyes, like he was so frustrated, and he said ‘Please, coach, just bring me off the bench,’” Malone said. “Then, ultimately, I think, one of the bigger moments in our history and our six years together is when we ... made him the centerpiece starter, the focal point of the offense. Everything has changed since that point in time. Hard work pays off, and I couldn’t be happier for Nikola because he’s done everything I’ve ever asked of him.”
The Nuggets traded Nurkic to Portland in February of Jokic’s sophomore season. Jokic repaid their bet by increasing his numbers across the board in his third season, most notably an improved 3-pointer. He nearly doubled his number of 3s taken per game in 2017-18 and increased his percentage to 39.6%, a career-best that’s in jeopardy of being reclaimed by his 40.2% to start this season. He’s also improved his understanding of the game, gradually getting his assists from 6.1 in his third season to 8.6 this season.
“Probably one of the best guys in the NBA in terms of reading the game and what is needed from him in that particular game,” Malone said after Jamal Murray had 50 points Friday.
Jokic only took eight shots in the win over the Cavaliers and finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals, his seventh triple-double of the season. He’s scored 40 or more points three times.
When asked where he could improve, Jokic said that he’s looking to lead more and not necessarily just by example, though Malone did mention there are a growing number of teammates joining Jokic for voluntary postgame workouts.
“I can be more vocal, just be more … kind of helping teammates on where they need to be, what they need to do, especially when we are kind of having a bad moment,” Jokic said after Friday’s game. “I think I need to help them a little bit just to get back on the right track.”
That’s not always an easy task for someone whose humility seemed to prevent him from answering which accomplishment he’s most proud of this season. Potential options include the Western Conference player of the month award, the 20 consecutive double-doubles to start the season, the career-high 50 points against Sacramento and overtaking Fat Lever for the franchise lead in triple-doubles. Still, nothing.
“Most proud of … I don’t know. I really don’t know,” Jokic said. “I don’t have an answer. My bad.”
That’s one part of Jokic that hasn’t changed while his game has, according to Malone.
“What you love about Nikola Jokic, who is an All-Star starter, an MVP candidate, a first-team all-NBA player is that he doesn’t care about his stats. He’s not pissed off that he only had (16) points and Jamal had 50,” Malone said. “He is truly and genuinely happy for his teammate and most importantly, he’s happy that we won the game.”
But Thursday, the All-Star starter nod, and Friday, the 26th birthday, were days to celebrate Jokic. The Nuggets did so with birthday cake, fish stew and some other Serbian delicacies.
“It was fun, of course, just to have a little Serbian food,” Jokic said. “It’s just fun to be around the guys. I think that they were happy about me. It just means a lot.”
No more than Jokic means to the Nuggets. In the eight games before the break, Malone wants to see and hear his star taking even more ownership of a team that sits eighth in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s game at Atlanta despite Jokic’s stellar play.
“My message to Nikola is ‘Understand the importance of your voice.’ It’s like EF Hutton, right?” Malone said.
“When Nikola talks to guys, whether it’s individually, one-on-one or if it’s in a huddle, in a group kind of imploring his teammates to play and supporting them, it has such a huge impact on that group. He’s getting more and more comfortable with that. I think it’s always a little difficult when you have a player whose English is not (their) first language to be that loud, vocal guy. I don’t think there’s a lot of examples of that, but as he continues to get more and more comfortable and confident in all aspects, you see more examples of that, and the results — most times — are really, really positive for us. He’s got to continue to do that.”