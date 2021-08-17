DENVER — With the hubbub of the pregame clubhouse going on around him, Taylor Motter stood at his locker and stared at the gray No. 18 Rockies jersey hanging in front of him.
He thought about all the times he’d been released, and all the long days traveling hundreds of miles to independent teams or minor league destinations, his 95-pound dog always with him. He remembered all the times when he thought about giving up on this sport, but decided to give it one more chance.
“All that (stuff) was for something,” Motter, 31, said.
Motter had been recalled earlier that day on Aug. 10 to replace Raimel Tapia, who was placed on the injured list with a sprained toe. His journey has taken him across the world and now to Houston, where was he was preparing to suit up in a major league jersey for the first time in three years.
His baseball career started off on a typical path. He was drafted out of Coastal Carolina in 2011 by Tampa Bay, then spent the next five years climbing up its minor league system until his debut in 2016. Motter spent time in Seattle and Detroit over the next two seasons, only to be released by both. His next stops included time in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in Connecticut, the KBO League in South Korea and the Jersey Wise Guys, an adult league in New Jersey.
Last summer, after the season ended, he was at a crossroads. Should he stay in baseball, even though he had never seemed further away from the big leagues? Or was it time to move on, and get a 9 to 5 job.
The choice was clear to him.
“I knew that this baseball window in my life was so short,” he said. “Let's go out on my terms.”
Motter knew something had to change though if this was going to work, and he decided the answer was to put on weight. He was only 180 pounds at the time, but wanted to mold himself into a power hitter.
He set up a weight room in his house, and worked out two to three times a day. For five months, hitting and fielding were on the back burner. He first focused on lifting heavy weight for low repetitions for three weeks. Then he moved into lower weights for higher repetitions, with an emphasis on increasing flexibility.
His nutrition goal was simple: put more calories in than he was burning. He didn’t have a number he was aiming for, but he stuck to carbs in the morning and lean proteins at night. By the time the Rockies signed him on a minor league contract in March, he had put on 30 pounds of muscle.
He was assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was one of the oldest members of the team. He didn’t care though, he was just happy to be able to consistently wear a jersey again.
His numbers reflected the type of player he wanted to be: he had 24 home runs with the Isotopes and a .335 batting average. The Rockies were watching him, waiting for when they needed to add a strong hitter to the lineup.
That day came Aug. 9, when Motter was scratched from the Isotopes lineup. He didn’t think anything of it, he thought he was just getting a day off. Then the Triple-A coaching staff called him into their office — they couldn’t keep it a secret anymore. Motter was being called back up to the big leagues, words that Motter thought he may never hear again.
“It's so cliche, but honestly words just can't describe the feeling with all the crap that's happened and we've been through,” he said. “There's not one word in the English dictionary that I could describe how I feel.”
His time with the Rockies will likely be limited. The team will need to make roster moves in the coming days to clear space for injured players to return. But Motter will go back down with another big league hit under his belt, and a satisfaction that it was all worth it.
“To see him get rewarded with a knock the other day, that’s good stuff,” manager Bud Black said. “Those are feel-good moments … I’m happy for him.”