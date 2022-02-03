When Clayton Cosentino was nine he went through a big change.
After growing up in Boston where his dad would make ice rinks for him in their backyard, his family moved to California.
But all those homemade rinks and days playing with a puck in Boston made an impact. Cosentino wasn’t about to give up the sport, even if it meant driving long distances to rinks, or trying to explain to his indifferent peers why he loved hockey so much.
“It was a huge change,” he said. “Just the atmosphere and the view was totally different. You go to school and people would be like, ‘Oh you like hockey, that’s kind of weird.' "
Eventually, Cosentino adjusted and continued to thrive in his favorite sport. Years later, he would go through another transition, one that proved to be even more challenging.
Attending the Air Force Academy has expectations that regular universities don’t. It’s an adjustment for all freshmen, but for hockey players that have spent seasons playing in the junior leagues, it’s a night and day difference.
Cosentino had gotten used to treating hockey as his job. It was all he had to do every day for two years. So, when he got to AFA — where he has to be up before 6 a.m. each day, keep a clean room and adhere to a strict schedule all while playing hockey and going to class — Cosentino admits it took him a long time to get comfortable.
“After I took two years off from school, the academics were really tough to start off,” he said. “It took me a while to get the hang of it and to remember how to study and how to succeed.”
The freshman says he didn’t feel totally comfortable until three or four months into the school year. Now, he’s thriving, on and off the ice.
On Tuesday, the forward was named the Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Month for January. He was key to helping AFA to a 5-3 record during the month, while recording eight points. He’s also the team’s leading face off winner, with 83 in January.
Cosentino says he takes faceoffs seriously and puts pressure on himself when he’s in the circle. His success in that aspect of his game is just one part of the freshman’s development.
“I’m finding my way in the systems of the team, and learning what the coaches expect from me, how to play their systems,” Cosentino said of his success. “Once I started figuring out how to manage my time and how to succeed in my classes, I was able to focus on hockey more. I learned to turn my school brain off after the school day and focus on hockey. That helped me find my groove.”
While Cosentino is playing his best hockey of the season, the rest of the Falcons are finding their groove as well. They’ve won five of their last six games going into this weekend’s road series against Canisius College.
“I feel like after we got a few games under our belt and started getting to the halfway point of the season we started clicking and understanding what was expected of us, how to succeed every night and the preparation that comes with that.” Cosentino said. “It’s been a learning experience, but we are trending upwards.”
Cosentino and the Falcons play Canisius on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. In their last meeting back in December, AFA won the first game and recorded a shootout win in the second.