Ice on the horizon
The conversion to a hockey venue is underway at Falcon Stadium.
A 53-foot trailer containing the NHL’s mobile refrigeration unit arrived and was being hooked up Monday as workers covered an end zone in flooring. The stage where country music star Sam Hunt will perform will be underway within the next few days.
A snowstorm may affect the production schedule, which is supposed to last 10 to 11 days. But Mike Craig, senior manager of facility operations for the NHL, has been doing this since the NHL outdoor games began and has seen all kinds of weather.
Craig said there will be at least a few hundred people on site during the next week and change, overseeing several million dollars’ worth of machinery.
“It’s quite the undertaking,” he said.
Friday is the target date for ice, ultimately involving about 20,000 gallons of water and about three-quarters of an inch greater thickness than an indoor rink.
“That’s when we’ll actually put up our dashboards, make sure the system’s running fully,” Craig said.
Stadium Series ticket sales
According to the NHL, 1,578,507 fans — an average of 54,431 per game — have attended the league’s 29 regular-season outdoor games.
Falcon Stadium isn’t expected to drop the ball.
“We’re very excited that we’re on track for a sellout,” said Declan Bolger, senior VP and chief marketing officer for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.
Suspensions’ silver lining
At his weekly press conference, Air Force hockey coach Frank Serratore discussed the emotions before and after finalizing two suspensions — to forward Kieran Durgan and defenseman Keegan Mantaro — and removing defenseman Carter Ekberg from the team.
The Falcons were already dealing with a handful of injured players and even more were playing through injuries. Then on Saturday, captain Matt Pulver suffered what could be a serious knee injury. He’s waiting on an MRI.
“We just keep taking hits, but we’re resilient.” Serratore said.
“It’s not good right now. We are down to the bare minimum of players we can dress for a game.”
Even though undermanned Air Force is struggling, having lost four straight, a nagging issue has been dealt with.
Serratore referred to the disciplined trio as “some guys that let their teammates down.” He said the coaching staff had a hand in the decision.
“All the information hadn’t been received by the athletic department,” but when it was, they acted “swiftly.” Serratore even referred to the moment when the information came to light as “great.”
“This had been lingering,” Serratore said. “It was there. We knew it was there. ... We just didn’t have all the information."
And unless it’s proven that “certain things didn’t happen,” “nothing’s going to change.”
“We put closure to it," Serratore said. "We moved forward.”