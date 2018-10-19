next Air Force at Canisius, 5:35 p.m. Saturday, 1300 AM
BUFFALO, N.Y. • Senior Evan Feno’s first career hat trick, and a solid penalty kill, led Air Force to a 7-3 win over Canisius in an Atlantic Hockey Conference game Friday at the Harborcenter.
Canisius (1-2, 1-2 AHC) led 2-1 after a goal late in the first period but the Falcons (1-2, 1-0) outscored it 6-1 after that.
After scoring once in the first, Feno scored two goals in the second period for a 3-2 lead. Feno tied the game, from Evan Geisler, at 3:51 from right in front. Midway through the second period, Feno capped the hat trick on the power play when he scored from the half-boards from Matt Serratore and Matt Koch.
Early in the third period, freshman Kieran Durgan scored his first career goal. Kyle Haak scored midway through the period and the Falcons added two late goals.
“We needed something good to happen to us after last weekend,” coach Frank Serratore said.
“I thought we played really well at times. ... The story of the game was our penalty kill, killing all seven. We took a step in the right direction tonight.”