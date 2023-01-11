Air Force's coaching staff stood in the green and new gold tunnels of Moby Arena and smirked, running down the stats from the win over Colorado State on Tuesday.

When Joe Scott entered the visiting locker room, he couldn't help but shout as players did the same in celebration of the Falcons' first win over the Rams in Fort Collins since 2018.

Ethan Taylor's right foot, encased in a walking boot, exemplified the sudden hurdle the team had to face. What's more, Monday's injury came after a week of practicing with a new-look lineup that included the second-year guard.

The sudden curveball gave Scott a positive to build on after three consecutive losses to open the Mountain West slate.

"This team is in a growth process and the adversity we'll face in this league is immense," Scott said after the win. "We have to have the type of team that uses adversity as the greatest time for growth. What's your response going to be?"

Air Force's response was an 85-74, overtime victory. Marcell McCreary, a freshman thrust into the lineup for Taylor, scored a career-high 26 points and also showcased maturity for the Falcons.

The win represented the team's first chance at overtime this season, and also the first time McCreary had seen extended time in his collegiate career. In turn, he scored eight points in the extra five minutes.

"We showed today how much we learned from those first three games," Scott said after. "Marcell, he's been practicing really well and playing all year. He grabbed his opportunity and he's done that all year, pretty much."

McCreary, Rytis Petraitis and Corbin Green combined for 53 points. Flashback to the team's opening loss to Bowling Green, and that number drops to nine combined points, with Green not yet seeing the floor.

Conversely, seniors Camden Vander Zwaag, Nikc Jackson and Carter Murphy played a combined 63 minutes in the opener — a figure that dropped to 30 in Tuesday's win.

The youth of Air Force men's basketball is now being handed the keys to the next era of Falcon basketball. Tuesday was a continuation of a trend that started weeks ago.

The underclassmen group has now notched wins over UNC-Greeley and Colorado State, on the road, in the same season. It's the first time since the 2017-18 season that the Falcons have captured multiple wins against in-state opponents — both coming against Colorado State that season.

In the acclaimed 2003-04 season, led by Scott, when Air Force reached the NCAA Tournament, it was multiple wins over the Rams, too, that helped the run.

The pieces are being laid for the Falcons. Scott wants to see more consistent growth but was given a glimpse of the team's potential once more on Tuesday.