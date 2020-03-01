Whatever the gauge, Nolan Laufenberg’s junior season was a rousing success for Air Force.
The left guard was the runaway team leader in knockdown blocks, registering 21 per game (roughly 31 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps). The Castle Rock native was a first-team all-Mountain West selection. The site Pro Football Focus, which grades game film, thought so highly of him it named Laufenberg one of the top three returning offensive linemen for 2020, along with Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell of Oregon and Wyatt Davis of Ohio State, a first-team All-American.
“I think he jumped ahead of my expectations with the way he played last season,” offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke said. “I just can’t say enough good things about him.”
Laufenberg started for Air Force as a sophomore and was solid, but it was after he bulked up from 285 to 315 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame that he became dominant.
“I knew I had the potential,” he said. “I couldn’t have predicted getting first-team all-Mountain West or anything like that, but that was obviously the goal. It was cool to see it actually come to fruition.
“The big thing was when I put on the 30 pounds, I didn’t really lose any speed. And so, being able to come with the same speed but adding 30 pounds, I mean, I put on a lot of strength.”
Added coach Troy Calhoun, “I think the thing that was most evident and probably the leap that he made between his sophomore and junior year was, physically, he’s thicker, and I think any time you’re stronger, too, you feel a little more determined as a football player.”
Laufenberg’s growth could be seen as an example of Air Force’s potential up front as the academy moved to physical testing for bigger athletes that focuses less on endurance testing. All cadets must still pass the same standards before graduating and earning a commission as officers, but those tests aren’t all administered until the end of their senior year.
“I’d say it was a factor,” Laufenberg said. “I don’t know if it was that big of a factor. We still have to pass some endurance testing, but they just make it a little bit easier.”
So far, The Gazette has learned of no larger athletes facing difficulty in earning a commission. Laufenberg said he’s always been able to easily lose weight and has heard the same from other linemen. Center Chris Mitchell, he said, has lost about 40 pounds in the past two months as he prepares for graduation.
Laufenberg will be joined by tackle Parker Ferguson as returning two-year starters on the left side for the Falcons. The team will have to find replacements at the other three spots, though Kyle Krepsz and Adam Jewell also bring playing experience.
“We’re going to miss the other guys, but we didn’t lose the cohesion factor,” Laufenberg said. “It’s still there.”
Lobotzke said the transition will be made easier by Laufenberg.
“I don’t know about the other guys, but it helps me sleep better at night,” he said. “I love having a great player coming back. It makes me feel absolutely wonderful about that left side.”