With the program still shut down, the Air Force hockey team’s schedule saw a cancellation and two date shifts.
Home series against Army on Jan. 15-16 and Long Island University on Jan. 22-23 were postponed when multiple Falcons tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 11 after returning from an East Coast road trip. The program suspended activity for two weeks.
Air Force's first series after the shutdown at Bentley in Waltham, Mass. was pushed back one day. It was a Saturday-Sunday series and is now Sunday-Monday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Both games are set to start at 3:05 p.m.
A road series against LIU set for Feb. 19-20 was cancelled. Between the postponement and cancellation, the Falcons have no dates against the Atlantic Hockey scheduling partner, which is in its first year of competition, on the books.
Air Force’s final regular-season series moved up a week. The Falcons (0-8-1) are now scheduled to host Canisius on Feb. 19-20 instead of Feb. 26-27. As of now the Falcons will be idle the next weekend with the Atlantic Hockey Tournament set to begin March 5.