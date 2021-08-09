The Air Force football team still exists, The Gazette can confirm.
The Falcons on Monday were viewable to media for the first time since concluding the 2020 season at Army. It was the first opportunity for reporters to see the team in practice since early March 2020.
While there were some oddities — athletic director Nathan Pine grabbed a pad and helped the scout team defense and academy superintendent Gen. Richard Clark addressed the team following practice — for the most part, the tempo and tenor looked as it always has.
In the team’s third practice of the season — first in shoulder pads — there was already a glimpse of what figures to be a crowded fight for spots on the defense. In the secondary, where the battle figures to be the most intense, sophomore A.J. Jefferson picked off a pass and dislodged the ball from a receiver with a big hit. Meanwhile, potential starting cornerback Zion Kelly was beaten on a deep touchdown pass by freshman receiver Jalen Jelsing.
It’s very, very early of course, but any chance players have to separate themselves could count for a defense that returns a few dozen players from turnbacks and will see them compete against players who saw action in the six-game 2020 season.
James Jones IV, who was chosen by coach Troy Calhoun to break the team’s huddle to close practice, David Eure and Eian Castanguay also figure to be in the mix at cornerback opposite of Milton Bugg III, who is one of the few defenders with, at least for now, a firm grip on a position.
Around the defense, the Falcons lined up on Monday with Demonte Meeks and TD Blackmon at the inside linebacker spots, Bugg and Kelly at cornerbacks, Corvan Taylor and Trey Taylor at safeties, Ethan Erickson in the spur linebacker position, Lakota Wills at outside linebacker and Jordan Jackson, Kalawai’a Pescaia and Christopher Herrera on the defensive line.
While performance was tough to gauge on Day 3 and with the team still not in full pads, perhaps the most telling observations from the day were simply how individuals looked.
On that front, Air Force looks like it will be flush with size. And that doesn't just include the offensive line, where a change in testing policy has allowed the Falcons to grow larger in recent years. Meeks and Blackmon at inside linebacker are stout, each looking well north of 230 pounds. Herrera, who was skinny for a defensive lineman when he seized a regular role as a sophomore in 2019, now looks even bigger than the roster’s listing of 275 pounds as he’ll play as a junior after taking a turnback. Trey Taylor has an NFL build at safety.
Speaking of NFL, four scouts were on hand for Monday’s practice. The Falcons sent three players from last year’s team into NFL camps — OL Nolan Laufenberg (Broncos), OL Parker Ferguson (Jets) and DL George Silvanic (Rams) — and there could be more prospects on the way this year, with defenders like Jackson, Wills, Meeks and Bugg all perhaps carrying that potential.
On the offensive side, Haaziq Daniels at this point leads a group of about 10 quarterbacks. Receiver David Cormier, long a practice standout, picked right up in that regard in one-on-one drills. Among the newcomers passing the eye test was sophomore running back John Lee Eldridge III, whose strong lower half was immediately evident.