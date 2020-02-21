Four young players on contract with the Colorado Rapids are set for second stints with Switchbacks FC.
The Colorado professional soccer clubs announced forward Niki Jackson, center back Abdul Rwatubyaye, right back Sebastian Anderson and goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez are expected to spend the 2020 season with the Colorado Springs-based United Soccer League Championship side, though the Rapids - members of MLS - can recall any of the four at any point during the season.
All four are with the Switchbacks at the Wasatch Winter Cup in Utah this week and started Wednesday’s exhibition match against Real Monarchs, according to the club’s Twitter account.
"We're incredibly excited about the players that are getting loaned to us," Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said in a news release. "They trained with us already. I think their attitude and mentality have been first class. We have thoroughly enjoyed integrating them into the team. We're going to embrace them and push them to help our team have success and help them in their own personal development."
Jackson had a short stint with the Switchbacks in 2018 before splitting last season between Commerce City and Charlotte.
Rodriguez signed his first professional contract with the Switchbacks last season, making 16 starts. The 17-year-old keeper spent some of the preseason with the Rapids, which announced his signing of a homegrown contract Thursday.
Anderson, also 17, was the Rapids’ youngest signing ever when he inked a homegrown deal in April. He became the youngest player to play and score with the Rapids in the following weeks before making three appearances with Colorado Springs late in the season.
Rwatubyaye made 21 appearances with the Switchbacks in 2019 after signing with the Rapids in May, scoring three goals in the USL’s top tier.
The Switchbacks will finish the Wasatch Winter Cup with a match against USL League One newcomers Union Omaha on Saturday before returning to Colorado to prepare for the March 7 season-opener at Oklahoma City Energy.