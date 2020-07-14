Ten days shy of the July 24 season opener, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has pitching questions at the start and end of a game and everywhere in-between.
On Tuesday, Black stopped short of calling Wade Davis the team’s closer when he was peppered with questions about the reliever’s ongoing struggles. Black, like most managers, tends to fill his bullpen roles from the closer on down, so concerns about Davis open up a slew of uncertainty with the other late-inning assignments.
“I’m still bullish on Wade,” Black said of Davis, who led the National League with 43 saves in his first season with Colorado in 2018 but last year went 1-6 with an 8.65 ERA and just 15 saves.
“I think he really, truly feels like he’s going to bounce back, and I’m sort of right there alongside with him.”
But with an abbreviated camp to prepare for an abbreviated season, the end of the game is not where the questions end.
Black said the preparation for starting pitchers for a 60-game season doesn’t change the time frame of building up a pitch count. Gearing up for what will likely be a maximum of 12-14 starts doesn’t mean pitchers can skip steps taken for a season with around 36 starts.
“There’s a strategic buildup to stamina that we have to go through that the human arm will allow you to do and we will follow those practices,” Black said. “We’ll do the right thing by our guys. You end up risking the health of the pitcher if you push too hard, too early.”
As an example of where Rockies’ pitchers are now, German Marquez threw about 50 pitches over four innings in his most recent exhibition start. He’ll target around 75 pitches in his next outing. Then it will be time for the season.
Last year, Rockies pitchers broke spring camp with their pitch counts at midseason levels. Through the first five starts, Colorado pitchers averaged 91 pitches. That was the same average through the next five starts. Overall, the Rockies averaged 88 pitches (and 5 2/3 innings) from starting pitchers through the 2019 campaign.
The silver lining for Colorado is that their opponents will face similar limitations when it comes to pitch counts, meaning games could turn with the effectiveness of bullpens well before the late innings.
“I think most pitchers, most teams, most organizations, where they are right now, getting five innings from your starters their first turn would be awesome,” Black said. “I’d take that right now, if our five starters could go five innings that’d be great.”