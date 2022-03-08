DENVER — Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, ending an 11-month saga that had Broncos Country dreaming of Rodgers in the orange and blue.
The back-to-back NFL MVP is officially staying with the Packers, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. According to NFL Network, Rodgers is signing a four-year, $200 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in the league.
Since the season's end, the 38-year-old quarterback had been deciding between remaining in Green Bay, requesting a trade or retiring. This decision was 11 months in the making, though, as he expressed frustration with the Packers front office last April. If he had requested a trade, many believed Denver was Rodgers' preferred destination. And the Broncos were obviously more than happy to make that happen with a blockbuster trade that would have included multiple first-round picks and possibly a couple young players.
But with Rodgers now staying put, who will be the Broncos' quarterback in 2022?
The Broncos will likely have several options, whether that's via a trade, free agency or the draft. There's also the chance the Broncos stick with Drew Lock, who is entering the fourth and final year of his contract in Denver. But the Broncos are sure to bring in another quarterback this offseason to pair with Lock.
From our breaking news coverage: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay and will make $50M a year in new money. pic.twitter.com/Ud44n8uYIb— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022
Here's a look at the potential quarterback market for the Broncos:
Trade: Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garappolo, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins
Wilson, Garappolo, Murray and Cousins all could be moved this offseason by the Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals and Vikings, respectively. But there's also a scenario where all four stay put.
Wilson would clearly be the top target, as he's been one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the last decade. But, according to NFL Network, Seattle has already turned down several offers for Wilson. Of the four, Garappolo is the most likely to be moved this offseason, with the 49ers being open about listening to trade offers. And it's likely the Broncos would have some interest in Garappolo, as he might be the best option if others aren't available.
Cousins will also likely be staying in Minnesota, as they've expressed no interest in trading him yet. And Murray is the wildcard, with tensions rising in Arizona as Murray wants a long-term contract extension and the Cardinals wanting more out of Murray on and off the field before giving him that extension.
Free agency: Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor
The Broncos have several veteran options in free agency, which officially begins March 16. Of course, they could bring back last year's starter Teddy Bridgewater on another short-term deal, but it's likely Bridgewater will test waters elsewhere in search of a bigger contract. Still, don't completely rule out Bridgewater as a possibility.
Winston is sure to attract multiple suitors and will likely get paid the most out of the free agent quarterbacks, as he's proven he can be a starter in the NFL in the right system. Mariota and Trubisky are both former starters who have recently served as backups and are looking for a second opportunity to prove themselves as starters. Both are on the Broncos' radar.
And there's Fitzpatrick and Taylor, who are likely last resorts if other targets fall through.
Draft: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Matt Coral, Carson Strong, Desmond Ridder, Kaleb Eleby
This year's rookie quarterback class is not considered the strongest, but there are several young quarterbacks the Broncos might consider taking. With five picks in the top 100 selections, the Broncos will have the ability to do just about anything they want come April, including taking a quarterback at No. 9 overall.
Pickett, from Pittsburgh, and Willis, from Liberty, are the top two quarterbacks in this year's draft and either could fall to Denver at nine. If the Broncos pass on those two, Strong, Coral, Howell and Ridder are likely the next four to be selected, with the potential for Howell and Ridder to even slip into the second round where the Broncos have two picks. And there's Kaleb Eleby, among others, who will likely be available on Day 3 of the draft. With this year's class not being as highly regarded as previous years, the Broncos could have several QBs fall into their lap in later rounds.