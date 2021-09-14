After investing in Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline last season, the Denver Nuggets bought in again Tuesday.
Gordon reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million. The deal includes a player option for the 2025-26 season, according to The Athletic.
The Nuggets acquired Gordon just before last season's trade deadline, sending Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a 2025 first-round pick to Orlando.
Gordon, who started at power forward after joining the Nuggets, averaged 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25 games with Denver last season. He shot 50% from the field and 70.5% from the free-throw line while playing nearly 26 minutes per game.
With the extension, the Nuggets have Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Will Barton III under contract for the next few seasons. Michael Porter Jr. is the only presumptive starter with a contract expiring before the 2022-23 season.
Gordon, who turned 26 Thursday, is entering his eighth NBA season.