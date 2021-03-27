Denver certainly got more dynamic at the deadline.
The arrival of Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee gives the Nuggets a couple of players capable of attacking the rim on one end and protecting it on the other. The duo will look to show Denver fans what they’re capable Sunday, as they are expected to make their Nuggets debut against Atlanta at Ball Arena.
“I think the thing that excites me about Aaron Gordon is the defensive versatility that he brings to the table — his ability to guard some fives, fours, threes, some perimeter players,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Friday. “Not a lot of teams have a weapon like that, and I think in the Western Conference, when you look around the landscape of the West, you need a guy like that. ... He’s skilled. He’s unselfish. He’s a very good passer, rebounder. His 3-point percentages have increased, so this was a really important acquisition.”
While McGee’s addition came with a little less fanfare, he’s been a part of three of the last four championship squads and adds more bounce around the rim.
“He brings championship-level experience. He knows what it takes. No one else in our room has been where he’s been, and he’s been there several times,” president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said. “He’s an elite rim protector. He’s one of the best lob threats in the NBA.”
McGee will also bring some dynamic conversation to the locker room.
“I like to talk about a lot of things. I like to talk about Netflix shows. I like to talk about Bitcoin, crypto(currency). I like to talk about investments. I’m very well-rounded,” McGee said Saturday in his introductory press conference.
Gordon kept things a little more basketball-centric during his media availability. He said he’s excited for a fresh start with a team that will ultimately be judged on its postseason success and added he’s here to make Nikola Jokic’s job easier.
“Whether that means cutting or running out, hitting open shots when he finds me, finding him where he likes his spots and just really feeding him the ball and then just locking up on defense, making sure that people on the other team don’t go unchecked,” Gordon said. “I think his passing ability is incredible. I think my passing ability is slept on, so I think with both of us out there on the floor, I think there’s going to be a lot of space.”
McGee said he finds it to be his responsibility to fill some of those open spaces created by Denver’s ball movement and collective shooting ability. The first look at what that might look like should come Sunday.
“We’re not going to like gently work them in. They’re going to play,” Malone said. “Once they’re cleared, they’re going to get out there and play. Obviously, I think that’s the best way we can get them up to speed.”
While learning new sets, schemes and play calls seems like a lot, McGee said he was built for the job after being a part of seven teams, including the Nuggets previously, in his 10-plus year career and growing up with a mother who played in the WNBA.
“Random fact: I’ve played with over 190 players in my career, but that’s beside the point,” McGee said. “For me, personally, it’s easy for me to mesh with anybody. I feel like I might have been bred for this or born for this.”
Gordon has spent his entire NBA career in Orlando, but said he’s played for a few Nuggets assistants before. Joining a team with a clear identity with Jokic and Jamal Murray helps, too.
“I think it’s going to be easy,” Gordon said. “They’re both tremendous basketball players that play the right way, very high IQ, so if I play the right way, make the right read, make the right passes, make the right plays, I think everything will be seamless.”
Both seem to understand they were brought to Denver to make the Nuggets more dynamic.
“I think we all kind of have a mutual understanding just to be an athletic slasher, a runner, a cutter, facilitator, spot-up shooter and a tenacious defender,” Gordon said of his role.
“I envision me being a dynamic roller, an extreme lob threat (and) on the defensive end, protecting that rim, not letting anything get to the rim when I’m in the game,” McGee said.
“I feel like this team has all the pieces. I feel like they did a great job putting these guys together. With the addition of me and Aaron, I just feel like we have championship pedigree.”