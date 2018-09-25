ST. PAUL, Minn. • Last September, the Colorado College Tigers were picked to finish dead last in their conference by a wide margin, and National Collegiate Hockey Conference media day involved telling some of the voters who put them there that it wasn’t as bad as all that.
Denver, meanwhile, had the glow of a defending champion, discussing the pieces still in place for another strong campaign.
This year had a different vibe.
Colorado College lost no one to graduation and returns a high-scoring junior class of eight. Twenty of Denver’s 27 players are underclassmen — though several are NHL draft picks — and there are two seniors left, plus a graduate transfer.
They lost major contributors at every position to graduation or the pros, including coach Jim Montgomery. Promoted longtime assistant coach and DU alum David Carle, 28, sounded used to fielding questions about keeping up the school’s standards.
“Our team, my youth, whatever people want to say about our team, that’s just the facts,” Carle said. “I said this to our leadership staff — how far we can grow is going to predicate where we end up at the end of the year.
“There’s a reason we’ve been successful, and it’s not coming in to reinvent the wheel.”
Colorado College was picked to finish sixth in the NCHC, a spot behind Denver. But it has several reasons to expect better — a top player, top line and top class, statistically, and third-year starting goaltender.
Led from the cage out by goaltender Alex Leclerc, the Tigers’ next step involves strong showings both nights of weekend series to avoid the predictable .500 outcome. They swept just one series last year.
“We’re going to need (Leclerc) to be more consistent, like the rest of us, instead of one night being real good,” coach Mike Haviland said, adding that he thinks a strong start is crucial to the team’s success.
Denver, meanwhile, hopes to channel the NCHC’s latest national champion, Minnesota-Duluth, which wasn’t impressive at first but came on strong toward the end of the year and was carried into the Frozen Four by a young roster.
Right now, a hotly contested season series between the Colorado rivals looks like a given.
“As just a hockey fan, I think it’s awesome,” Denver captain Colin Staub, a Springs native, said.
“I think this year’s Gold Pan is going to be really competitive, and that’s just great for the state of Colorado.
“As a DU player, I’m really hoping DU comes out on top, but we’ll see when the puck drops.”