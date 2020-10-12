Just moments after LeBron James earned his fourth NBA championship ring with his third different team, the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com have listed James’ Lakers at 5/1 as the favorites to win the 2021 NBA Championship.
And despite both teams suffering disappointing early losses in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the Clippers (6/1) and Bucks (9/1) open not far behind the Lakers.
Rounding out the top five are Golden State (10/1), which is looking to recapture its dominance following a down year, and Brooklyn (13/1), which will have its prolific duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sharing the court for the first time, and rookie coach Steve Nash running the show.
The Denver Nuggets are (25/1) despite making it to the Western Conference Finals with one of the youngest rosters in the league.
Six teams open with odds greater than 300/1: Sacramento (305/1), San Antonio (310/1), Cleveland (395/1); Detroit (398/1), New York (485/1) and Charlotte (615/1).
The odds-makers have also listed the Over/Under for the start date of the 2021 NBA season as Jan. 8, and the Over/Under for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals as June 30.
With multiple coaching positions still available, the odds-makers give the following four coaches-in-waiting the best opportunity to land a job next season: Tyronn Lue (1/4), Jeff Van Gundy (1/2), Mike D’Antoni (1/1) and Mike Brown (3/1). The most likely hiring, with 3/2 odds, is Lue taking charge of the LA Clippers.
ODDS TO WIN THE 2021 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Los Angeles Lakers 5/1
2. Los Angeles Clippers 6/1
3. Milwaukee Bucks 9/1
4. Golden State Warriors 10/1
5. Brooklyn Nets 13/1
6. Boston Celtics 15/1
7. Miami Heat 16/1
8. Toronto Raptors 19/1
9. Denver Nuggets 25/1
10. Houston Rockets 28/1
11. Dallas Mavericks 33/1
12. Philadelphia 76ers 34/1
13. Portland Trail Blazers 45/1
14. Utah Jazz 49/1
15. New Orleans Pelicans 62/1
16. Phoenix Suns 66/1
17. Oklahoma City Thunder 88/1
18. Memphis Grizzlies 119/1
19. Indiana Pacers 122/1
20. Atlanta Hawks 144/1
21. Chicago Bulls 150/1
22. Washington Wizards 160/1
23. Orlando Magic 225/1
24. Minnesota Timberwolves 275/1
25. Sacramento Kings 305/1
26. San Antonio Spurs 310/1
27. Cleveland Cavaliers 395/1
28. Detroit Pistons 398/1
29. New York Knicks 485/1
30. Charlotte Hornets 615/1