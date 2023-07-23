As the World Jump Rope Championships concluded on Sunday, International Jump Rope Union President Shaun Hamilton pronounced the weeklong event — which took place at Colorado College’s Ed Robson Arena — a resounding success.

“I think it has been the best-produced, most highly-attended event our sport has ever seen, hands down, and I’ve been doing this for 31 years,” said Hamilton, who added that the competition was the IJRU’s first in-person championship event. “If we are going to grow as a sport, it is important that we present ourselves to the world, and I think this event has done that.”

More than 1,200 athletes competed in the championships, which were a combination of three events: the International Open Tournament, the Junior World Championships and the World Championships. Nicole Meek, head coach of the U.S. National Team, said her athletes themselves well, garnering several medals.

“But the biggest thing, for us, is that our athletes are meeting and collaborating with jumpers from around the world, because we’re trying to grow the sport, and this is how you do it,” Meek said.

National Team coach Mardee Ellis agreed with Meek’s assessment.

“The camaraderie of all the athletes, with people working together and sharing knowledge — even though they don’t always speak the same language — has been amazing,” Ellis said.

Evidence of camaraderie could be seen all around the arena. Jumpers hugged or fist-bumped with competitors from other countries. Some could be seen sharing tricks and training tips.

“I hope the sport never loses that feeling of community,” said Lindsey Sneij of the Colorado Springs-based team One Jump Ahead. “The athletes compete against each other, but they also root for one another, and I hope it stays that way even as the sport grows.”

Sneij, who won a bronze medal in the 30-and-up, double-under pairs competition with teammate Alycia Kibby, said she has seen the sport grow “exponentially” since she first started jumping.

“I sort of got into the sport (on) the ground floor, so I’ve been able to watch the sport grow and mature,” said Sneij, 40. “The athletes are so much better, the creativity is incredible. I really like where the sport is going.”

Jacob Amster, a jumper with the U.S. National Team, partnered with Connor Kraska to take a silver medal in the double-under relay.

“I was so impressed by the skill level, the athleticism and the creativity of the jumpers," Amster said. "They truly are the best of the best in the world, which is why I’m so proud of us for doing as well as we did.”

Kraska, who took time out to visit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum on Saturday, said the location of the championships bodes well for the sport.

“Having this event in Olympic City is a big deal or me," he said. "It makes me hopeful for the future direction of the sport.”

The ultimate goal, officials said, is for rope-jumping to become an Olympic sport, and in order for that to happen, its growth must continue. So far, the IJRU has 66 member nations. Hamilton hopes the success of this year’s tournament will help stimulate even more growth.

“Our athletes are worthy of Olympic stardom,” he said. “I think (rope jumping) will be an Olympic sport. I think it’s a matter of time. I think (jump rope) athletes are as talented, as good, and as poised as anyone else.”

The next World Jump Rope Championships will take place in Japan in 2025. Hamilton said Colorado Springs has set an example that future venues should pay attention to, and try to emulate.

“This city has set a standard across the world that says, ‘This is how you produce a world championship event,’” he said.