Nuggets players not named Jamal Murray or Nikola Jokic had a lot to play for Friday.
Most importantly, minutes and starting spots alongside Denver’s stars were up for grabs when Nuggets closed the preseason against Portland on Friday night. Nuggets coach Michael Malone has maintained throughout the preseason that Murray and Jokic are the only locked-in starters when the Nuggets open the regular season against Sacramento on Wednesday.
“Tonight is another opportunity for us to kind of look at that, analyze that and determine which five we feel will be the best starting lineup for us come opening night. Obviously, I think everybody always assumes that you start your five best players, it’s not that simple. You start the five best players that fit together, that complement each other, and we’ll make those decisions in the coming days,” Malone said prior to Friday’s game.
“Tonight will be another opportunity for us to look at different lineups, different groupings and see how they fare.”
Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr. and Paul Millsap started each of the first two/three preseason games, while Will Barton III replaced Porter for the preseason finale. Additional minutes are up for grabs if JaMychal Green can’t get a strained calf ready to go for the season opener.
“I hope he’ll be available to start the season,” Malone said of Green. “We’ll have to see how this plays out, but in his place, obviously, there are minutes there for a Zeke Nnaji, for a Bol Bol, for a Vlatko Cancar, whoever we can throw out there. So I’m looking forward to seeing what some of these guys can do.”
The pecking order at guard, at least behind Murray, is to be determined less than a week away from the games starting to count. Monte Morris, Facundo Campazzo and P.J. Dozier have each played well at different parts of the preseason. Dozier was previously declared by Malone as the training camp MVP up to that point, but starting soon, it’s all about group success.
“We have a very deep and talented backcourt and roster overall, but P.J. is going to make some decisions really hard because he’s playing at that high of a level right now,” Malone said. “Tonight is our last preseason opportunity, so I hope P.J., as well as every other player that gets a chance to play, goes out to the game and kind of makes a statement, plays the right way, helps us win, do all the little things that you need guys to do to be a great basketball team.”