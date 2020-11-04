Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using the tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s Thursday night game. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. Here’s where I’m stacking greenbacks on Packers/Niners:
Side: Green Bay -5.5 (DraftKings -110) — In a contest between two injury-ridden and — in the case of Green Bay — coronavirus-sapped teams, trustworthy weapons are few and far between. Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Freeman, Jerry Rice and John Taylor need to unretire, and quickly. Though Aaron Jones is increasingly unlikely to play and his backups Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon unavailable due to COVID- 19, the Pack still has Aaron Rodgers, who is stringing together a MVP-caliber season. San Francisco is rigid against the pass, giving up a mere 6.7 yards per attempt, but Davante Adams and TE Robert Tonyan should inflict enough damage to push Green Bay’s ATS record to 6-2. Yep, call me “Joe Public” (81% of spread tickets are on GB).
Player Prop 1: Davante Adams OVER 7.5 receptions (William Hill, -118) — Last man standing is an appropriate description for one of the pro game’s true Clydesdales. Green Bay, rumored to potentially acquire Will Fuller from Houston at the deadline, is still sans a reliable WR2. Potentially minus Jones, it’s Adams who’ll shoulder the move-the-chains burden. Sporting the highest target share (33.1%) among wideouts, he’s likely to entice at least 12-15 looks from Rodgers. No, that’s not an exaggeration.
Jason Verrett is playing at an All-Pro level (50.9 passer rating allowed), but Adams is an uncontainable beast who’ll haul in 10-plus passes for the third time this season.
Player Prop 2: Brandon Aiyuk UNDER 62.5 receiving yards (William Hill, -118) — Aiyuk and Nick Mullens instantly clicked in garbage time after Jimmy G and George Kittle exited with displaced lower extremities. No doubt, he’ll be the preferred option in San Francisco’s vertical game plan, but, despite the target spike (18 over the past two weeks), can he and Mullens take advantage? Since he’ll presumably be shadowed by Jaire Alexander botched opportunities could be frequent. The DB has allowed a 68.4 passer rating and 0.57 yards per snap to his assignments. Aiyuk’s jet sweep action raises the floor, but Thursday night is setting up for a Ross Dwelley, Kendrick Bourne and JaMycal Hasty game. Keep in mind, only four WRs have reached the 63-yard mark against the Pack this year.
TD BONUS: JaMycal Hasty (+140, DraftKings) — Each time a running back faces Green Bay he morphs into Marvel superhero the Human Torch. The Packers’ flimsy front has yielded a massive 14 combined TDs to rushers. With Tevin Coleman out and only Jerrick McKinnon to compete with, bank on Hasty to control the early down and goal-line work. Odds are favorable he crosses the chalk at least once.
Last week: 1-2 ATS