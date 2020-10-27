It will be a departure for the Broncos to see a Chargers quarterback other than Philip Rivers, who started 28 consecutive games in the series and is, by a wide margin, the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes against the Broncos.
Here’s a list of the quarterbacks with the most passing yards and touchdowns against the Broncos, with Rivers posting more than those at Nos. 2 and 3 combined.
Player-Yards-TD
Philip Rivers-6,722-46
Tom Brady-3,768-29
Trent Green-2,852-13
Rich Gannon-2,830-20
Derek Carr-2,419-12