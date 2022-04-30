Kansas Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during an NCAA college football game against Kansas in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos 2022 draft class is set and there nine new player who will don the orange and blue soon. 

Here's what you need to know about each of the Broncos' nine picks:

Round 2, pick 64: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma 

NFL Draft Broncos Football

Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto runs during the second half of a game against Kansas on Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan.  

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

School: Oklahoma

Statistics (2021): 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks

Impact: Bonitto will make an immediate impact for the Broncos, as he will play a backup role behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. Bonitto is an elite pass rusher, totaling 16 tackles in his last 21 games at Oklahoma. Bonitto will play behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, but is expected to be a contributor next season.

“A lot of success there,” Bonitto said. “A lot of great players that came through there. Great team right now — looking to make a push and win a championship, and that’s what I’m trying to add-in. I’m trying to add in that championship position and just come in and work, that’s all.”

Round 3, pick 80: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

All Pac 12 Team Football

FILE - UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Hometown: Glendale, California

School: UCLA

Statistics (2021): 42 receptions, 725 yards, 5 touchdowns

Impact: With Noah Fant being traded away in the Russell Wilson deal, Dulcich will be expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind Albert Okwuegbunam. An excellent pass-catcher at UCLA, Dulcich should turn into a reliable target in the Broncos’ offense, especially with Wilson at quarterback.

“We’re going to win some Super Bowls,” Dulcich said. “I’m just excited about that. We’re going to be such a successful team and I can’t wait to go over there and get to work with him.”

Round 4, pick 115: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pitt

Clemson Pittsburgh Football

Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) runs with the ball after making an interception against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Hometown: Lakeland, Florida 

School: Pittsburgh

Statistics (2021): 43 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 2 interceptions 

Impact: The Broncos don't have much depth at cornerback behind Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby, meaning Mathis could see the field in 2022. He will likely also be a special teams player at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds. Mathis did miss the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum, which he injured while boxing. 

“That was kind of rough, kind of tough," Mathis said. "I had a good rehab going into that off — well not offseason — during that season, that 2020 season. I had a good rehab. My off-season I felt like it was one of my best off-season’s at Pitt. Just coming back and playing at a high level felt really good getting back out there. I had like no problems or anything with my injury.”

Round 4, pick 116: Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State

N Iowa Iowa St Football

Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (58) celebrates knocking down a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

School: Iowa State

Statistics (2021): 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9 sacks

Impact: Uwazurike will likely be in the Broncos' defensive line rotation next season, playing alongside DJ Jones, Dre'Mont Jones and DeSahawn Williams. Uwazurike was an elite pass rusher in college and will try to bring that to the NFL. 

"I’m comfortable being moved all around the D-line — I’ve played every position on the D-line, so it’s just all second nature for me at this point," Uwazurike said. "I’m just ready to see how that improves over the years. I feel like the better that gets, the more useful I’ll be." 

Round 5, pick 152: Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Spring Game Football

Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell during an NCAA spring intra-squad college football game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Hometown: Hempstead, Texas

School: Oklahoma

Statistics (2021): 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions

Impact: Turner-Yell will likely be a special teams contributor to start, as the Broncos have depth at safety with Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns. Turner-Yell is a great tackler which will help him get on the field in some fashion. 

“I take huge pride in my ability to tackle, especially in the game today," Turner-Yell said. "They try to isolate the defensive backs and get them on islands and make one-on-one tackles. I definitely take pride in my tackling. It plays a huge part in my game."

Round 5, pick 162: Montrell Washington, WR, Samford

Samford Florida Football

Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington (4) is tripped up by Florida safety Rashad Torrence II after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Hometown: Canton, Georgia

School: Samford

Statistics (2021): 61 receptions, 855 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 punt return touchdowns

Impact: Washington will be a key special teams player, as he was an elite punt returner at Samford where he averaged 17 yards per punt return and had two punt return touchdowns. He could be the Broncos' starter on both punts and kickoffs. Washington was not expecting to be drafted.

"I'm not going to lie to you. I wasn't even worried about the draft to be honest with you," Washington said. "Yeah I was watching it, but I'm just ready to get out there and get my one shot and do what I do with that one shot, however it works out. It's crazy."

Round 5, pick 171: Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington

E Washington Washington

Washington's Luke Wattenberg in action against Eastern Washington in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Hometown: Trabuco Canyon, California 

School: Washington 

Statistics (career): 44 career starts

Impact: Wattenberg will likely compete for a starting role at center with Lloyd Cushenberry, but could also just be a depth piece on the interior offensive line, as he can also play guard. 

"I'm going to do whatever coach [Nathaniel Hackett] tells me to do and do what's best for the team — put my best foot forward and try to help this team win," Wattenberg said. 

Round 6, pick 206: Matt Henningsen, DE, Wisconsin

Army Wisconsin Preview Football

FILE - Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen sacks Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chicago, in this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, file photo. No team in the country runs the ball a greater percentage of the time than Army. No team does a better job of stopping the run than Wisconsin. That sets up an intriguing matchup Saturday night, Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Hometown: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 

School: Wisconsin 

Statistics (2021): 34 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks

Impact: Henningsen adds to the Broncos' defensive front, as he will try to earn a spot in the rotation with Dre'Mont Jones, DJ Jones and DeShawn Williams next season. He's known as a run-stopper at 6-foot-3, 289 pounds. 

"Oh, 'Russ' (QB Russell Wilson) is there," Henningsen said. "I'm super excited to get out to Denver. There are Badgers there and Badgers have done well there, and that's something that I'm super excited for."

Round 7, pick 232: Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Michigan Football

Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19), defended by Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks (1), fails to make a catch in the end zone in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Hometown: Miami, Florida 

School: Wisconsin 

Statistics (2021): 21 tackles, 8 passes defensed

Impact: Hicks will have to battle to make the 53-man roster and will likely need to earn his spot on special teams. Hicks played in 44 games for the Badgers, totaling only one interception which came his freshman season.

"I'm very comfortable with special teams," Hicks said. "That's something that we harped on at Wisconsin and was really the main reason I got on the field at Wisconsin so anyway the team needs me to contribute, even on special teams, I'm willing to do it."

