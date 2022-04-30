ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos 2022 draft class is set and there nine new player who will don the orange and blue soon.
Here's what you need to know about each of the Broncos' nine picks:
Round 2, pick 64: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
School: Oklahoma
Statistics (2021): 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks
Impact: Bonitto will make an immediate impact for the Broncos, as he will play a backup role behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. Bonitto is an elite pass rusher, totaling 16 tackles in his last 21 games at Oklahoma. Bonitto will play behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, but is expected to be a contributor next season.
“A lot of success there,” Bonitto said. “A lot of great players that came through there. Great team right now — looking to make a push and win a championship, and that’s what I’m trying to add-in. I’m trying to add in that championship position and just come in and work, that’s all.”
Round 3, pick 80: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
Hometown: Glendale, California
School: UCLA
Statistics (2021): 42 receptions, 725 yards, 5 touchdowns
Impact: With Noah Fant being traded away in the Russell Wilson deal, Dulcich will be expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind Albert Okwuegbunam. An excellent pass-catcher at UCLA, Dulcich should turn into a reliable target in the Broncos’ offense, especially with Wilson at quarterback.
“We’re going to win some Super Bowls,” Dulcich said. “I’m just excited about that. We’re going to be such a successful team and I can’t wait to go over there and get to work with him.”
Round 4, pick 115: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pitt
Hometown: Lakeland, Florida
School: Pittsburgh
Statistics (2021): 43 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 2 interceptions
Impact: The Broncos don't have much depth at cornerback behind Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby, meaning Mathis could see the field in 2022. He will likely also be a special teams player at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds. Mathis did miss the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum, which he injured while boxing.
“That was kind of rough, kind of tough," Mathis said. "I had a good rehab going into that off — well not offseason — during that season, that 2020 season. I had a good rehab. My off-season I felt like it was one of my best off-season’s at Pitt. Just coming back and playing at a high level felt really good getting back out there. I had like no problems or anything with my injury.”
Round 4, pick 116: Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
School: Iowa State
Statistics (2021): 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9 sacks
Impact: Uwazurike will likely be in the Broncos' defensive line rotation next season, playing alongside DJ Jones, Dre'Mont Jones and DeSahawn Williams. Uwazurike was an elite pass rusher in college and will try to bring that to the NFL.
"I’m comfortable being moved all around the D-line — I’ve played every position on the D-line, so it’s just all second nature for me at this point," Uwazurike said. "I’m just ready to see how that improves over the years. I feel like the better that gets, the more useful I’ll be."
Round 5, pick 152: Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
Hometown: Hempstead, Texas
School: Oklahoma
Statistics (2021): 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions
Impact: Turner-Yell will likely be a special teams contributor to start, as the Broncos have depth at safety with Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns. Turner-Yell is a great tackler which will help him get on the field in some fashion.
“I take huge pride in my ability to tackle, especially in the game today," Turner-Yell said. "They try to isolate the defensive backs and get them on islands and make one-on-one tackles. I definitely take pride in my tackling. It plays a huge part in my game."
Round 5, pick 162: Montrell Washington, WR, Samford
Hometown: Canton, Georgia
School: Samford
Statistics (2021): 61 receptions, 855 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 punt return touchdowns
Impact: Washington will be a key special teams player, as he was an elite punt returner at Samford where he averaged 17 yards per punt return and had two punt return touchdowns. He could be the Broncos' starter on both punts and kickoffs. Washington was not expecting to be drafted.
"I'm not going to lie to you. I wasn't even worried about the draft to be honest with you," Washington said. "Yeah I was watching it, but I'm just ready to get out there and get my one shot and do what I do with that one shot, however it works out. It's crazy."
Round 5, pick 171: Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington
Hometown: Trabuco Canyon, California
School: Washington
Statistics (career): 44 career starts
Impact: Wattenberg will likely compete for a starting role at center with Lloyd Cushenberry, but could also just be a depth piece on the interior offensive line, as he can also play guard.
"I'm going to do whatever coach [Nathaniel Hackett] tells me to do and do what's best for the team — put my best foot forward and try to help this team win," Wattenberg said.
Round 6, pick 206: Matt Henningsen, DE, Wisconsin
Hometown: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
School: Wisconsin
Statistics (2021): 34 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks
Impact: Henningsen adds to the Broncos' defensive front, as he will try to earn a spot in the rotation with Dre'Mont Jones, DJ Jones and DeShawn Williams next season. He's known as a run-stopper at 6-foot-3, 289 pounds.
"Oh, 'Russ' (QB Russell Wilson) is there," Henningsen said. "I'm super excited to get out to Denver. There are Badgers there and Badgers have done well there, and that's something that I'm super excited for."
Round 7, pick 232: Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin
Hometown: Miami, Florida
School: Wisconsin
Statistics (2021): 21 tackles, 8 passes defensed
Impact: Hicks will have to battle to make the 53-man roster and will likely need to earn his spot on special teams. Hicks played in 44 games for the Badgers, totaling only one interception which came his freshman season.
"I'm very comfortable with special teams," Hicks said. "That's something that we harped on at Wisconsin and was really the main reason I got on the field at Wisconsin so anyway the team needs me to contribute, even on special teams, I'm willing to do it."