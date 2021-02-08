Air Force is still stuck in that slow build as a program, but A.J. Walker showed what an individual performance can look like for this team when it finally arrives at its destination.
The Falcons lost their seventh straight in the first season back under coach Joe Scott, falling 69-64 at UNLV on Monday night. But Walker was as good as he's ever been.
The junior scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He had four assists — including perhaps the best the team has seen this year as he zipped a no-look pass from behind the 3-point line to a driving Chris Joyce for a layup — grabbed three rebounds, had a steal, a block and turned the ball over just once in 40 minutes.
In the two games in Las Vegas, both close losses, he played 80 minutes at point guard and had two turnovers while handing out six assists and scoring 38 points. And the scoring was vastly different in the two games. On Saturday Walker hit six 3-pointers. On Monday the Runnin’ Rebels made an effort to take that away, so he drove around them and finished contested layups.
“I didn’t really think too much about how they were going to play me,” Walker said. “I just saw what the defense gave me and took whatever the opportunity was — if it was a 3 or a drive. This game it seemed like more of a drive than a 3.”
But this came within the context of another loss as Air Force has lost 11 of 12.
The Falcons (4-14, 2-12 Mountain West) led for nearly 24 minutes, with the lead as large as eight points in the first half and 37-30 with 17:30 left in the game. But UNLV used a 16-4 run to move ahead. Air Force went back in front 47-46 with 9 minutes left, but the Rebels scored the next eight points.
David Jenkins Jr. scored 26 points, hitting 6-of-8 3s, to pace UNLV (8-9, 5-5).
Scott pointed to Air Force’s inability to stop the 3-point shot in the final 20 minutes after it had performed well in that area across the first 60 minutes of the two-game series.
“I’ve got three in my mind that I know we could have taken away,” said Scott, who is in his first season back with Air Force after leading the team to a Mountain West title in his first stint from 2000-04. “If you do, those are the things that really keep the pressure on them.”
Scott noted that Walker “obviously played well,” but he was encouraged more from the team’s overall improvement over the past week as it practiced well and has sophomores Camden Vander Zwaag and Carter Murphy back after they had been ineligible as cadets not in good standing.
With the full complement of players for the first time, the Falcons hung with UNLV in points in the paint (30-30), turned it over just 10 times and shot 50%. Sophomore Nikc Jackson scored 18 points in 18 minutes and Ameka Akaya contributed to a fast start with a pair of 3s on the way to eight points.
The team is suddenly going nine deep in its rotation and seems to be making strides. And a clear leader has emerged in Walker.
“I never lose hope,” Walker said. “I know none of our guys do. We can compete with anybody in this league. We’ve just got to keep going at it. This thing’s not going to happen overnight or in a couple games. We all know that. We’ve just got to stay with the grind.”
High roller
Air Force junior guard A.J. Walker has reached double figures in
scoring in five consecutive games at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las
Vegas, though it hasn’t necessarily correlated with team success.
Date/Opponent Result Points Shooting
Monday at UNLV L, 69-64 20 7-11
Saturday at UNLV L, 68-58 18 6-12
March 5 vs No. 5 SDSU* L, 73-60 18 7-14
March 4 vs. Fresno State* W, 77-70 24 8-14
Jan. 4, 2020 at UNLV L, 71-59 12 4-11
*-2020 Mountain West Tournament