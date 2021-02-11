As if the result itself wasn’t enough of a reminder, A.J. Walker knows he’ll have someone else telling him he needed to be just a little better.
And she’s a high school freshman in Texas.
Walker couldn’t have done much more on Thursday in Air Force’s 69-63 loss to Fresno State. He scored a career-high 33 points, had five steals, three assists and played all 40 minutes for the fourth consecutive game.
He has averaged 21.6 points over the past five games — all Falcons losses — and credits his in-season improvement to his sister, Alysa.
“She’s always on my head,” Walker said of Alysa, a high school volleyball player. “She’s watching my games, critiquing every little thing. Every time I get a phone call or text from her, she’s always saying, ‘Why didn’t you do this,’ ‘Why didn’t you do that.’ That’s my motivator right there.”
Now, Air Force just needs to catch up to him. Coach Joe Scott thinks it's coming, as the team gels now with its full lineup after adding three key pieces from injury. But there’s always one or two things that pop up. On Thursday it was a first-half scoring drought that ran nearly six minutes.
That stretch saw Air Force (4-15, 2-13 Mountain West) go from two points down to 10, and Fresno State then stretched that advantage to 16 early in the second half.
“You can have a stretch like that, but it can’t be eight minutes,” Scott said. “It had to be shorter than that.”
The Falcons rallied and with just over a minute left Walker blocked a shot on defense and hit a 3-pointer to cut the gap to one point.
That was as close as Air Force would get, however.
“A.J. played unbelievable,” Scott said. “To be out there for 40 minutes and handle the press the way he did and do it almost singlehandedly. And then still on the offensive end play the way he did, and on the defensive end. He was terrific.”
Walker hit 8-of-16 shots, including 6-of-12 3-pointers, and was a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line. Nobody else for the Falcons played more than 25 minutes or scored more than seven points.
Air Force held Fresno State 7-footer Orlando Robinson to six points and six rebounds.
Though the Falcons were outrebounded 31-14, they attempted five more shots than the Bulldogs (8-7, 6-7).
It was almost enough. As it nearly was in two games at UNLV on Saturday and Monday, a pair of close games that also ended in losses. But the Falcons, like their star point guard, understand that the improvement they’ve shown recently still isn’t enough as their losing streak hit eight.
Walker probably already had a postgame text waiting for him with the same message from his sister. And he welcomes it.
“She’s always letting me know,” he said. “I love it.”