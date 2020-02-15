Here’s how close A.J. Walker came to recording Air Force’s first triple-double.
As the final seconds ticked down in the Falcons’ 95-86 victory over San Jose State on Saturday afternoon, Walker had 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He threw an outlet to Ryan Swan, who had an unabated path to the basket.
“No,” shouted coach Dave Pilipovich. Swan pulled up and dribbled out the clock in the victory that snapped Air Force’s seven-game losing streak.
Afterward, Pilipoivich said he would have given the same order had he known Walker’s stat line. “That’s not who we are,” he said. “That’s not who the academy is. You just don’t do that.”
Walker said he was kicking himself about coming so close, but not because his team opted for sportsmanship over stats at the end.
“Nah, that was cool,” he said “I’m glad he didn’t shoot that. There was no need for all that. I was glad he pulled it back out. We already had the win. It was fine.”
Walker scored only one field goal, going 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. That one shot was a big one, as the Spartans had cut a 16-point Air Force lead down to three before Walker drove for a layup late in the first half. The Falcons (10-16, 4-10 Mountain West) built the lead back up to 20 points before some interesting moments in the final six minutes as San Jose State (7-19, 3-11) got back to within six points.
Lavelle Scottie and Swan each scored 22 points for Air Force, going a combined 19 of 26 from the field. The Falcons matched a season-high with 26 assists (first reached in a 90-81 loss at San Jose State on Jan. 25), they outscored the Spartans 42-26 in the paint, 27-19 off the bench and led 41-30 in rebounds.
Pilipovich said he knew it was going to be a good day when Scottie, whom he calls the Barometer, showed up with a huge smile at 7:50 a.m. for a walk-through.
Scottie carried that into the game, scoring eight quick points as the Falcons made nine of their first 10 shots with eight assists.
“It was beautiful, especially the way we shared the ball,” he said.
Walker, at point guard, was the consistent force in sharing the ball. The sophomore was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench the past two games after a solid year in the starting lineup. Scottie said Walker remained an encouraging teammate during the lineup shuffle, and Walker credited friends, family and his dad’s presence at each game for helping him stay positive.
“If you put a picture of a cadet-athlete in the dictionary, A.J. Walker’s picture’s in there,” Pilipovich said. “He’s committed to everything. Everything. He just wants to do right. He just says, ‘Let’s go.’”