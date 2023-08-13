Dane Kinamon knows generally what awaits him in the coming months, but specifics remain blurry.

He’ll graduate from the Air Force Academy in December and then make his way to pilot training. The particular aircraft he’ll fly is unknown. His father, former Falcon football player Chuck, piloted tankers. Dane’s older brother, Derek (also an academy graduate), flies MC-130s.

“Probably heavies,” Dane said, guessing the cockpit in which he’ll forge his career.

As for Kinamon’s football future, it’s equally uncertain. But the potential is tantalizing.

Over the final nine games of the 2021 season the 6-foot, 205-pound slot receiver scored six touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) and caught 10 passes for 141 yards.

Then, in last season’s opener he exploded with a 71-yard touchdown run and 80-yard scoring reception in the first quarter. But that’s where the season’s highlights ended. The following week he injured a hamstring in a victory over Colorado. He returned to play against Army in early November, but setbacks plagued his recovery and ultimately kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

“It’s who lasts over the long haul,” coach Troy Calhoun said when asked about Kinamon’s potential for 2023. “It is for anybody that way in any line of work. Football is a hard, difficult, demanding sport. But he will give his all.”

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Kinamon said he’s back to 100 percent. If so, his combination of explosiveness and experience could prove invaluable for a team that needs it in the passing game. The Falcons’ roster returns players who accounted for just 12 catches last season. Kinamon has 12 catches by himself in his career.

And the slot receiver position can be a major weapon for offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen. Ben Waters scored seven touchdowns and averaged 29.9 yards on 22 receptions in 2019. Brandon Lewis and Micah Davis combined for 1,379 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021, with Kinamon stepping in to boost that production when Davis was lost to an injury.

Last year, however, the Falcons had just 335 yards of total offense from players in that spot after Kinamon was lost so early in the season.

Beyond that, Air Force will likely need to look to various positions to made up for the loss of fullback Brad Roberts, whose 345 carries last season broke the program record as he led the nation with 1,728 rushing yards.

Kinamon said he learned valuable lessons last year that he’ll employ should something else creep up and complicate the path moving forward.

“I’m confident now,” he said. “Not trying to rush back and be smart.”