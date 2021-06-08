Chris Paul took over Monday night.

The 36-year-old Phoenix point guard looked like his younger self in the closing minutes of Game 1 between the Nuggets and Suns. Paul was phenomenal down the stretch, scoring 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to seal a 122-105 victory.

Paul's performance was somewhat surprising after he was hobbled by a right shoulder injury for most of the playoffs, which limited his time on the court minutes in the Suns' first-round series with the Lakers.

“It was fun to get out there and be involved. That last series — that was tough — but I’m glad to be back helping the team," Paul said. “It was just sort of trying to be aggressive, trying to stay aggressive. I missed a lot of shots early, especially at the start of the third quarter and just knew, if me and (Devin Booker) play together, and he’s in and I’m in. So just trying to be more assertive."

If Paul continues to play like he did Monday and remains at least semi-healthy, the Nuggets could be in deep trouble. While Booker and Deandre Ayton are the core of this Phoenix team, and both played great with 21 and 20 points respectively, Paul steers the ship.

When Paul has 10 or more assists this season — he had 11 in Game 1 — the Suns are 23-8. And when his plus-minus is +10 or higher — he was +13 in Game 1 — the Suns are 25-2.

"Just find the open man," Paul said of his philosophy in Game 1. "That’s what I said all season long, we have a team. So if you try to take one of us out or whatnot, we make the right play. Who are you going to leave open?"

The problem for the Nuggets is the same problem it overcame last series versus Portland's Damian Lillard, which is being without their starting backcourt in Jamal Murray and Will Barton, who could combat Paul's attack. Facu Campazzo and Monte Morris will have to step up again this series and go toe-to-toe with another star if Denver wants to make the Western Conference Finals.

"That’s who he is, whether it’s facilitating, getting the ball to guys where they need it or in those moments, being able to knock down shots," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "But I think he’s more concerned with the management of the game, I don’t think he really cares about his shooting percentage. He doesn’t want to turn the ball over, he wants to make sure he manages the game well.”