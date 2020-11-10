All the other Atlantic Hockey coaches know what Air Force’s Frank Serratore thinks of their chances. Whoops.
The 24-year Falcons coach, who’s “not very good with technology,” hit reply-all with his preseason picks. It’s not the first time he’s accidentally done this.
“So I’ve got half the league that is really happy with me, and the other half has got really good billboard fodder for the upcoming season,” Serratore said.
Those picks are just speculation anyway. Serratore said in Atlantic Hockey, where the depth is “better than it ever has been,” the bottom-half teams could surprise.
That includes Air Force, which was picked to finish tied for sixth place in the coaches’ poll. That’s where the Falcons were picked last season and where they finished.
AIC, 2019 NCAA Tournament Cinderella and the last regular-season champion, was picked to finish first again with 96 points, followed by Sacred Heart and Bentley.
Sixth would have been dead center in the league if RIT hadn’t announced a decision to cancel all of its winter sports, including hockey, on Monday. The school leadership “felt the obstacles were too high to play during a global pandemic,” according to a release.
The academy is dealing with its own rising COVID-19 case numbers. The football team postponed last week’s game against Army and has canceled this weekend’s game against Wyoming.
The Atlantic Hockey schedule has already been released and the Falcons are down a home series against RIT on Feb.12-13. The schedule and playoff structure will need to be tweaked.
“I’m sure that other people are going to be faced with the same decision unless the direction of the pandemic changes in a quick hurry,” Serratore said. “Obviously the athletes, the coaching - I feel bad for RIT. But they made a decision institutionally.”
Air Force has eight seniors on its roster, though two are goaltenders who haven’t played much. The only member of the junior class is presumptive starting goaltender Alex Schilling.
The Falcons have many sophomores who saw significant game action as freshmen. As the start of the 2020-21 season was delayed, they will have had nearly two extra months of weight room time to add “man strength,” as Serratore calls it.
“This group of Falcons is not going to be fun to play against,” Serratore said, though he anticipated Air Force will get better in the second half as usual and the season will be a “work in progress.”
That’s assuming everyone gets that far.
“I’m not going to be Debbie Downer. I’m going to be positive,” Serratore said, referencing a "Saturday Night Live" skit. “We went into this knowing there would be challenges.”