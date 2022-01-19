DENVER - The NHL released an updated schedule Wednesday afternoon that will allow all 32 teams to complete their full schedules by the regular season’s original end date of April 29.
The league postponed 98 games from Nov. 18 to Jan. 18. And 95 games were moved within the former 16-day Olympic break from Feb. 7-22. The league announced players would not be able to participate in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing on Dec. 22.
The Avalanche had seven games postponed between Dec. 18-31. A planned four-game road trip is still intact. It was supposed to start in Detroit and end in Vegas, now it starts in Vegas and ends in Detroit.
Two postponed home games are now Feb. 10 (Tampa Bay) and Feb. 15 (Dallas).
Here’s the full list of rescheduled Avs games:
Tampa Bay at Colorado, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, Feb. 13, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, Feb. 16, 7 pm.
Colorado at Buffalo, Feb. 19, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, Feb. 21, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.