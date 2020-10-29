We have reached the halfway point of the NFL season, as Week 8 has officially begun with Thursday night’s game. The rest of the Week 8 games will be played this weekend, which leaves a vast number of betting markets available to Colorado bettors. In order to gain an edge, advanced statistics can provide insight to help find value in betting lines.
Here is a look at five must-read stats to know before wagering on Week 8 in the NFL.
1. The New York Jets are 19.5-point underdogs
When there are spreads this large, there are ways to approach the games from a betting perspective. With a large favorite, the favored team (in this case, the Chiefs) tends to run the football more given a large lead is likely. This helps Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell from a props perspective. In addition, that means the underdog is likely to throw the football far more often as well, boosting the Jets’ passing game props. Take a look at same-game parlays for this game, pairing Edwards-Helaire props with Jets’ passing game props.
2. Seattle allows 76.5 plays per game on defense, most in the NFL
In fact, Seattle’s defense allows 7.2 more plays per game than any other team, setting the 49ers’ offense up for quite a potential outburst of offense. In addition, no team has allowed more air yards per game than Seattle, and the Seahawks have given up 13.3 targets per game to slot receivers. Those 13.3 targets have translated to an average of 9.2 catches and 117.5 yards per game. This sets up the 49ers’ receivers well, specifically Brandon Aiyuk, who is getting some snaps in the slot of late. Once his yardage and catch props are released there will be some value in the over.
3. The Titans are allowing 10.3 targets to slot WRs in 2020
This bodes well for Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd, who has run 87% of his routes from the slot this season. Given that he will likely be defended by Titans’ slot corner Chris Jackson, who has allowed a 76% catch rate, that projects him close to seven catches in a vacuum. Boyd’s targets in a game where the Bengals are likely trailing should increase, as the game script projects for a pass-happy second half riddled with pass attempts. Consider Boyd’s catch and yardage props.
4. Las Vegas Raiders games have gone over in five of six games
Combine this with the Browns’ going 5-2 in overs, and we have two teams with a combined record of 10-2-1 on “overs” in 2020. The current total sits at 51.5, which leaves some value. In addition, the Browns are 24th in pass success rate allowed, the Raiders are 23rd in adjusted line yards defensively and have allowed a touchdown on 71.4% of opponent red zone drives. Given both teams’ struggles defensively and the 10-2-1 combined record of overs, there is still some value in the 51.5 total. Just keep an eye on the wind, as wind over 14-mph has proven to factor into results and the current forecast has for strong winds.
5. Joe Burrow has thrown 41 passes in the red zone
Only Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew has thrown more passes in the red zone than Burrow this season. Burrow’s opponent in Week 8 is the Titans, who have allowed 81% of their red zone drives on defense to end up in the end zone. Take a look at Burrow’s props to throw more than 1.5 TDs, as the prices can approach +165 or more. In addition, the Bengals’ team total has some value in the over given Tennessee’s struggles in the red zone.