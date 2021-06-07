Five fans who were in attendance at Empower Field during the CONCACAF Nations League Finals between the U.S. men's soccer team and Mexico on Sunday have been arrested, Empower Field officials announced Monday.

Four individuals were arrested for trespassing and one for "throwing projectiles." The fan who threw trash on the field and inevitably hit and injured American Gio Reyna, was banned from Empower Field for all future events.

The incident happened late in the United States' 3-2 victory, moments after Christian Pulisic scored the game-winning goal before 37,648 fans.

“While the night showcased Denver as a world-class soccer destination and Empower Field at Mile High as a premier sports and entertainment venue, the actions of a few patrons unfortunately took away from a memorable event," Empower Field said in a statement. “Empower Field at Mile High is fully committed to providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for all participants and fans. Our fan code of conduct will continue to be strictly enforced to ensure a positive experience for everyone.”