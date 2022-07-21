Troy Calhoun hired seven assistants and a recruiting coordinator this offseason, and of that group half once played under him.
Safeties coach Nick Toth played at Ohio when Calhoun was the offensive coordinator in the late 1990s. Outside linebackers coach Ken Lamendola played under Calhoun at Air Force, as did defensive assistant Anthony Wright, who fills the military coach role.
Kale Pearson, the quarterback who led Calhoun’s 10-win team in 2014, is the recruiting coordinator.
Another hire was Charlie Jackson, a 2000 Air Force graduate.
“I can’t say I definitely had that in mind where they had to be graduates,” Calhoun said. “But I thought they were really, really highly qualified natural fits.”
Lamendola, Wright, Pearson and Toth (who had previously worked under Calhoun at Air Force) join defensive line coach Alex Means as coaches who played under Calhoun. Calhoun had previously employed Matt Weikert, who played under him at Ohio.
“I want guys that are bright,” he said. “I want guys that I really feel like I can trust. I want guys who are really great with kids and love working with young people. I want guys that have a ton of aptitude, and I want guys who are great at the chemistry part of it — not good, but great. People you love being around day in and day out, it just makes a difference in terms of your culture.”
Calhoun said Pearson, though not technically an assistant coach in the recruiting coordinator position, was perfectly suited for his role.
“I think Kale has just a real context,” Calhoun said. “He was a recruited athlete who had a chance to take official visits to Tulsa and to the academy. He was first-generation military, so all of this was brand new to him when he went through it. So, I think just being able to communicate to help kids and their parents, and he’s as genuine as they come as a human being.”