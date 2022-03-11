LAS VEGAS • Colorado was a longshot, and it was a series of long shots that nearly helped them pull off an upset.
The Buffs, who averaged 6.6 3-pointers per game this season, buried 16 of 32 from long range in putting a scare into No. 2 Arizona before falling 82-72 on Friday night in front of a heavily pro-Wildcats crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The loss in the Pac-12 semifinals likely puts an end to any NCAA Tournament aspirations for coach Tad Boyle’s underclassmen-dominated team, assuming the committee doesn’t see something the computer rankings do not.
An NIT berth is now most likely for the Buffaloes, whose 21 victories are tied for eighth in program history and just three off the all-time record set in 2010-11 and matched in 2011-12.
They’ll have subjective arguments in their favor — finishing fourth in a Power Five conference, advancing to the tournament’s semifinals, and winning eight of their last 10 — but Colorado (21-11) entered the day ranked 70th in the NCAA’s NET rankings and 72nd in KenPom.
The Buffaloes flirted with the possibility of making all that moot and continuing a run toward the automatic berth that goes to the Pac-12 Tournament champion. They made their first five shots and led 18-11 before the Wildcats answered with a 20-6 run.
The Buffs battled back to briefly tie, but Arizona’s consistent interior game and the free throws that came off it were too much to overcome. The Wildcats outscored CU 30-14 in the paint — at one point in the first half, Arizona’s 6-foot-11 forward Azuolass Tubelis scored 10 straight points for his team, all at point-blank range — and were 24 of 25 from the line.
But in counting by 3s, Colorado kept itself in the game throughout. The deficit was six points with 3 minutes remaining before the Wildcats pulled away.
Jabari Walker led Colorado with 19 points, making six of 10 shots and five of six 3s. Senior Evan Battey added 10 points.
Colorado Springs native Nique Clifford had six points and four rebounds and often guarded Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin, a projected NBA Lottery selection, who was held to 10 points.