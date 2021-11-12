ENGLEWOOD — Coming off one of the biggest wins in five years, the Broncos look to improve to 6-4 this Sunday before its bye week, facing a scrappy 3-6 Eagles team.
Here are three keys to a Broncos' victory:
Contain Jalen Hurts
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had an up and down season, throwing for 1,981 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. But it's Hurts' legs that are dangerous.
Hurts is one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, rushing for 494 yards and five touchdowns this season. The Broncos need to force Hurts to beat them through the air, where he's been prone to mistakes.
"It’s the first time I’ve watched him and prepared to play against him," coach Vic Fangio said. "I’ve been very impressed. He has a really good arm. He can be accurate. He obviously runs their zone-read stuff where he’s in the gun and can pull it and run it — the RPO (run-pass option) game. He’s very adept at both of those. He did it in college, and they’re doing it now. Great scrambler. Big arm. I think they have their quarterback. I’ve been impressed by him.”
Protect Teddy Bridgewater
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been sacked 26 times this season — fourth most in the NFL. He's been hit 29 times, which ranks ninth in the league. The Broncos, without both starting tackles, will have to protect Bridgewater Sunday. The Eagles will likely sell out to stop the run, boasting one of the better defensive lines in the NFL.
Bridgewater has been incredibly accurate this season, completing 70.2% of his passes. According to Pro Football Focus, Bridgewater is completing 63.2% of his passes under pressure, which is the best among quarterbacks who have started more than two games this season.
“I think he’s a very accurate guy," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "He understands concepts, he understands when he can drive the ball down the field when it’s clean and then, ‘OK. I can’t get it there. Let me check it down.’ That’s just who Teddy is. I think he’s a mature quarterback in this league that has got a lot of experience and he knows how to complete the ball. I think that’s a good thing.”
Utilize Fant, Okwuegbunam
Tight end Noah Fant is back after a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos would be smart to utilize him and backup tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on Sunday.
The Eagles are one of the worst defenses in the league when covering tight ends, allowing 599 receiving yards to tight ends this season, sixth most in the NFL.
“Every week is a huge opportunity for everyone on this offense," Bridgewater said. "You watch us — we try to get different guys going. This week, it’ll be the same. Tight ends have had success against the Philadelphia defense and tight ends are a huge part of our offense in the run game and pass game. We expect those guys to be at their best on Sunday.”