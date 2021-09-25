The Broncos are 2-0 for the first time since 2018 and hope to become 3-0 this weekend against the Jets at Empower Field.
Here are three keys to a Broncos victory Sunday:
Get Gordon, Williams going early
If there's one complaint about the Broncos' offense through two games, it's the run game — especially early in games. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams were unable to do much early against the Giants or Jaguars, but the hope is that changes this week.
And while the Jets may not be a very good team, they do have a good defensive line, led by defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. If the Broncos can run the ball early, they'll likely control the game start to finish.
“These first two teams went to extreme measures to try and stop our run, which is one of the reasons we’ve been able to translate it into really good passing days these first two games," coach Vic Fangio said. "Maybe teams — in light of our passing success these first two weeks — will play the run a little more honest. Maybe that will get it going, too."
Make Wilson beat you
Another week, another rookie quarterback. through two games, Jets' Zach Wilson has struggled, throwing five interceptions — four last week — and only two touchdowns.
Last week, the Broncos were able to pressure Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence and they should be able to again this week. But in the end, just make Wilson beat you — don't allow running back Michael Carter or wide receiver Corey Davis to have a big day. Still, it's clear the Broncos have a lot of respect for Wilson.
"Zach Wilson — he’s played a lot of great football," outside linebacker Von Miller said. "He went to BYU, and I’ve been a fan of his and his playing style just like Trevor Lawrence and all those guys. This is his team, and I expect him to be fearless and push the ball down the field and scramble and do all the things that rookies do best."
Special teams, special teams, special teams
This should be a key every week for this Broncos team. Heck, it could be all three keys. This is the one side of the ball the Broncos have been bad at this season.
Against the Jaguars, they gave up a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that could have been costly if the game was close. That needs to get figured out this week before it comes back to bite them.
"What it comes down to, I have to do a better job making sure they see every single thing during the week,” McMahon said. “When the execution breaks down, whether it’s leverage, it’s a missed tackle — any part of that play — that’s 100% on me.”