Three players are still on the COVID protocol-related absences list, but the available Colorado Avalanche hit the ice Thursday after a weeklong shutdown.
The Avalanche get three practice days before their next game, a rare thing this condensed season when days off are often used to rest.
“We can catch up on some things we missed during that time because you’re basically in playoff mode,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said. “You’re playing every other day. I think rest is the biggest weapon but also when bad habits creep in, you’ve got to start practicing.”
First thing, however, is getting back into game form. Bednar said Thursday’s practice — which saw the return of Nathan MacKinnon, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Devon Toews — was “what you’d expect” after a long and limited break. The will was strong but the legs were slow.
Players did what they could away from the rink. Forward Nazem Kadri said he worked out in his home gym. Grubauer acquired inline skates and tried them in Washington Park in addition to hikes and quality time with the Peloton.
Bednar said he didn’t talk to them.
“I didn’t feel there was a need, for seven days off, to be checking in on them,” Bednar said. “The guys have a goal and they’re going to do the work that they can do.
“They’re limited based on what they have at home.”
Three still have to stay away. Samuel Girard, Tyson Jost and Gabriel Landeskog remained on the COVID protocol-related absences list.
“It’s my understanding that they’re all doing OK,” Bednar said.
The game postponements began 11 games into the Colorado season (7-3-1) after five players from its most recent opponent, the Minnesota Wild, went on the list in one day, along with Jost.
Thanks to the shutdown, top-line forward MacKinnon and Toews, who’s played on the top defensive pairing, haven’t missed much action. Bellemare’s lower-body injury looked gruesome but he’s back at practice after less than two weeks. Bednar said “some or all” may play Sunday.
“I think the little break did us well, too. We had a couple of injuries,” Grubauer said. “I think the time off gave guys an opportunity to heal a little bit and get back to 100%.”
Should all go as scheduled, the Avalanche will launch into four straight games against the Vegas Golden Knights, the top team in the West Division in spite of playing the fewest games. They have one regulation loss through 10 contests.
The Golden Knights went 10 days between games during their own COVID-19-related shutdown but will have played five times in nine days before meeting the Avalanche on Sunday.
“Vegas has been playing and sharp and we’re just trying to get moving again,” Bednar said.