In a normal year, the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent would have been one month in the rearview mirror. But the committee opted to move the event, normally held in August, one month later to September this year.

A primary reason for the move was to avoid the tourist season in Manitou Springs, the starting point for both races.

After an extra month of preparation, the race staff is ready for competition.

“In past years we’d already be on vacation by now, so it’s definitely been a long buildup to this point,” assistant race director Jordan Linder said. “We have the tents set up, bibs ready, so I think everyone’s ready to go.”

The annual Ascent — a half marathon up Barr Trail to the summit of Pikes Peak — will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Marathon — a climb from Manitou Springs to Pikes Peak and back — at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Another reason for the push back to September was for runners to see cooler temperatures. They might not get that wish, however, as temperatures are expected to reach the 80s in Manitou Springs this weekend.

But while it may be warmer than Linder and staff hoped, the conditions look like they will be clear — there is no rain or fog in the forecast.

“It’s looking good so far,” Linder said. “We wanted to move the race out of the monsoon season.”

In addition to the later start, 2022 is also the first year since 2019 where spectators are allowed on the summit for the Ascent. Between COVID-19 and the construction of the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center, runners weren’t greeted by their families and friends after completing the race.

But now that the state-of-the-art facility is complete and COVID-19’s impacts have diminished, it will be more normal.

“We wanted to build up that finish-line feel,” Linder said. “It’s going to have some growing pains of more vehicles, tighter parking spots, so that will be new this year. But overall, we’re very, very excited.”

There will be award ceremonies on both days, as well as merchandise sales, a beer garden, musical performances and more.