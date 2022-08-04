A surprising name has joined the list of former Air Force players in NFL camps.
The Houston Texans announced they have signed Harrison Elliott, a former long snapper who last played for the Falcons in 2014.
Elliott graduated in May 2015 and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. He served as an acquisitions officer on active duty, supporting the C-17 program office. He also earned an MBA from Mississippi State.
A three-year starter at long snapper with Air Force, Elliott attended rookie mini camp with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. In recent years Elliott has given private and group lessons for long snappers pursuing high school, college, and professional levels.
Sports Illustrated’s Pro Football Free Agent Data base says Elliott, at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, has an “athletic frame that is the ideal long snapper frame for blocking and snapping while also allowing him to cover downfield.”
Elliott is the second Air Force long snapper to get an NFL look, following Austin Cutting, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and made the team to start his rookie season.
Air Force now has six former players currently in NFL camps, with Elliott joining offensive lineman Parker Ferguson (NY Jets), tight end Garrett Griffin (Detroit), defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (New Orleans) offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg (Washington) and wide receiver Brandon Lewis (Tennessee).